ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

West’s McDermott throws perfect game in win over Eastern

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 2 days ago

WEST PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth West Lady Senators won their fourth-straight game on Wednesday — and junior Sydney McDermott threw a perfect game in the process.

In helping the Lady Senators improve to 14-1 (7-1 SOC II), McDermott faced the minimum on 62 pitches in their 10-0 win over the Lady Eagles in six innings. The right-hander struck out 13 of the 18 batters she faced.

Sophomore Kaylor Pickelsimer drove in a team-high three RBI in the victory, while junior Kylie Osborne led the Lady Senators with a team-high three hits in three trips to the plate.

***

BOX SCORE

Eastern 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 3

West 0 0 1 0 4 5 — 10 11 0

West hitting

Emma Sayre 2-3, 2R

Myla Meade 1-3, R, 2RBI

Emily Moore 1-3, 2R, 2RBI, BB

Kate Rollins 1-4, R, RBI

Abi Boland 1-4

Kaylor Pickelsimer 2-4, 3RBI

Kylie Osborne 3-3, 2R

Portsmouth West pitching

Sydney McDermott (PW) 6IP, 0H, 0ER, 0BB, 13K (W)

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

Stemple’s perfect game sends University to 8-0 win against Greenbrier East

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — University pitcher Autumn Stemple was on her game Friday when the Hawks welcomed Greenbrier East to Anker Fields Complex at Mylan Park. Stemple’s dominance allowed her to register a perfect game over six innings, and she prevented the Spartans from putting the ball in play in 13 of their 18 at bats while leading University to an 8-0 victory.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Point Pleasant Register

Wahama gets past Point, 11-6

MASON, W.Va. — Six in the sixth. The Wahama baseball team defeated the Point Pleasant Big Blacks 11-6 at home Thursday evening. The White Falcons (12-2) struck first in Thursday’s ballgame, scoring a run in the opening inning. After two scoreless innings, the Big Blacks (4-10) found the...
POINT PLEASANT, WV
The Daily Jeffersonian

Bobcats advance to OVAC 4A finals with walk-off win

Cambridge High employed a little late inning magic to secure a spot in the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference 4A baseball championships on Saturday afternoon. Senior Angelo Rocco delivered the game-winning base knock to plate junior Caden Moore with the winning run in an exciting 8-7 walk-off victory over Indian Creek in OVAC 4A semi-final action at Don Coss Stadium.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Portsmouth, OH
Sports
City
Mcdermott, OH
City
West Portsmouth, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Trojans win meeting of OVC unbeatens

PEDRO — A three-run seventh inning helped the Portsmouth Trojans’ baseball team remain undefeated in Ohio Valley Conference play on Thursday. Entering the seventh tied 2-2 with their host Rock Hill, the Trojans scored three runs with two outs — giving them the necessary cushion to secure a 5-2 lead.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perfect Game#West#Eastern#2r#Bb Kate Rollins#Pw
The Hazard Herald

Bulldogs claim 14th Region All ‘A’ Classic championship

Hazard rolled to a 14th Region All “A” Classic championship with a 6-2 win over Breathitt County last Friday. The Bulldogs rolled through their competition until the championship game in the 14th Region All “A” Classic. Hazard opened the tournament with a 25-0 win over Cordia in three innings in the opening round. The Bulldogs followed with a 15-0 win over Buckhorn in three innings and another 15-0 win over Leslie County in three innings in the 14th Region All “A” Classic semifinals.
HAZARD, KY
Portsmouth Daily Times

Pirate tennis takes 2 matches

WHEELERSBURG — Truth be told, and unfortunately honestly, the Wheelersburg High School boys tennis team has endured a disjointed and jumbled —and basically a disheveled —season schedule-wise. However, the Pirates —when they are indeed playing and not weathered out —are winning matches, including a pair of 4-1...
WHEELERSBURG, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
Lootpress

Softball Roundup: Independence splits doubleheader and Greenbrier East drops one; Wyoming East Middle tops Trail

Morgantown – Greenbrier East dropped the last two games of a weeklong road trip Saturday, falling to Morgantown 4-3 and 9-1 Saturday in Morgantown. In the first game, a 4-3 loss, East put together a late rally, scoring two runs in the bottom of the frame and loading the bases with one out but back-to-back strikeouts ended the game. Brooke Davis, Taylor Boswell and Josi Ervin all collected two hits in the loss.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Portsmouth Daily Times

Pirates sweep Jeeps in SOC II

WHEELERSBURG — The South Webster Jeeps, twice in 2022, simply made Wheelersburg work for its Southern Ohio Conference Division II softball victories. But, in the end, the Pirates prevailed both times — and thus remain, in a familiar perch, with the Jolly Roger right now flying high atop the larger-school SOC II standings.
WHEELERSBURG, OH
Mingo Messenger

Collision of Tug outfielders overshadows sweep of Miners

NEWTOWN – Sometimes there are moments that transcend the normal friendly and fun activity of sports. Wednesday night at Mingo Central was one of those moments. A rather horrific collision between Tug Valley outfielders Audrey Evans and Taylin Russell overshadowed the first game of the double-header and the entire twinbill, for that matter.
NEWTOWN, WV
Lootpress

Prep Softball: Murphy and Mahon guide Chapmanville past Wyoming East

New Richmond – A day after scoring 16 runs in a win over Westside, Wyoming East’s softball team seemingly used up its weekly allotment of offense. Chapmanville pitcher Chloe Murphy held the Lady Warriors to just three hits, tossing a perfect game through 4.2 innings as the Tigers swept their season series with East, taking a 9-1 six-inning win in New Richmond Friday.
CHAPMANVILLE, WV
WBOY 12 News

O’Neil drives in four as Huskies top Cougars

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – North Marion left Shinnston with a 14-7 win on Friday night. The Huskies got up early against Lincoln, putting three runs on the board in the top of the first inning. The Cougars answered with three runs of their own in the bottom of the inning to tie the game 3-3 heading […]
SHINNSTON, WV
WTOV 9

OVAC baseball tournament semifinal pairings set

5A: 4/23/22 # 4 University @ # 1 Wheeling Park 3:00 p.m. 4/22/22 ( FRIDAY) # 3 Steubenville @ #2 Morgantown 5:00 p.m. 4A 4/23/22 #4 IC @ #1 Cambridge 11:00 a.m. 4/23/22 #3 St. C @ #2 Harrison Central 11:00 a.m. 3A 4/23/22 #4 Barnesville @ # 1 Linsly...
WHEELING, WV
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
4K+
Followers
138
Post
552K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy