ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

ACTIVE COUNTY COVID COUNT ON THE RISE FOR 2 WEEKS

By Kevin Zimmermann
wxerfm.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of known active cases of COVID-19 in Sheboygan County has now been on the rise for two weeks after reaching a minimum of 59 cases on April 7. On Thursday...

wxerfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

As BA.2 Continues Rapid Midwest Rise, Here Are COVID Symptoms to Watch For

With the BA.2 omicron subvariant continuing to spread across Chicago, Illinois and the U.S., what symptoms should you be watching for?. The “stealth omicron” subvariant has only been the dominant strain of COVID in the United States for less than a month, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now believes that it is responsible for more than 80% of new cases of the virus.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC News

CDC signs off on 2nd Covid booster shot for people 50 and older

Americans ages 50 and older can now receive a second booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. Hours after the Food and Drug Administration authorized the second booster on Tuesday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, issued a statement allowing shots to begin immediately.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

COVID-19 Cases Remain Low, Stomach Flu Outbreaks Rise

April 4, 2022 – While coronavirus cases continue to decline across the U.S., another virus is climbing to its pre-pandemic levels, according to NBC News. Outbreaks of the norovirus, which causes stomach flu, have increased dramatically since the beginning of January. As COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, people are gathering more, which has likely led to an uptick in infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sheboygan County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
Sheboygan County, WI
Coronavirus
Sheboygan County, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
Sheboygan County, WI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
BBC

One in four Covid patients in ICU because of virus

Only a quarter of Covid patients in Scotland's intensive care wards were there because of the virus, a study has found. The Public Health Scotland report said that for the majority of patients with Covid in ICU, a positive test was "coincidental" to their admission. This may have been because...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
UPI News

Vaccinated healthcare worker gets COVID-19 twice in under a month

A fully vaccinated healthcare worker got COVID-19 twice in less than a month -- the shortest known time between infections, Spanish researchers report. The 31-year-old was infected with the Omicron variant just 21 days after catching the Delta variant. "This case highlights the potential of the Omicron variant to evade...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 cases to jump 94% by April 30 + 2 more forecasts

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising nationwide for the first time since January as the omicron subvariant BA.2 accounts for 85.9 percent of U.S. cases. Health experts say it is still unclear whether BA.2 will cause a COVD-19 surge that strains hospitals, but forecasting from the CDC and Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic provides some insight into what to expect in the coming weeks.
Medical Daily

Does COVID-19 Increase Shingles Risk In People Over 50?

COVID-19 has been linked to several side effects and conditions as scientists continue to examine SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the respiratory disease that started wreaking havoc in 2020. New research has found that the infection may increase the risk of developing shingles in a certain group of people. A...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Comparing COVID-19-related hospitalization rates among individuals with infection-induced and vaccine-induced immunity in Israel

With the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing, accurate assessment of population immunity and the effectiveness of booster and enhancer vaccine doses is critical. We compare COVID-19-related hospitalization incidence rates in 2,412,755 individuals across four exposure levels: non-recent vaccine immunity (two BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine doses five or more months prior), boosted vaccine immunity (three BNT162b2 doses), infection-induced immunity (previous COVID-19 without a subsequent BNT162b2 dose), and enhanced infection-induced immunity (previous COVID-19 with a subsequent BNT162b2 dose). Rates, adjusted for potential demographic, clinical and health-seeking-behavior confounders, were assessed from July-November 2021 when the Delta variant was predominant. Compared with non-recent vaccine immunity, COVID-19-related hospitalization incidence rates were reduced by 89% (87"“91%) for boosted vaccine immunity, 66% (50"“77%) for infection-induced immunity and 75% (61"“83%) for enhanced infection-induced immunity. We demonstrate that infection-induced immunity (enhanced or not) provides more protection against COVID-19-related hospitalization than non-recent vaccine immunity, but less protection than booster vaccination. Additionally, our results suggest that vaccinating individuals with infection-induced immunity further enhances their protection.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy