New Boston, OH

New Boston run-rules Western, 13-3

 2 days ago

NEW BOSTON — The New Boston Lady Tigers combined for 12 hits as part of Wednesday’s 13-3 win over Western in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play.

Senior Kenzie Whitley and sophomore Jadelyn Lawson each had three hits to lead the Lady Tigers (4-11, 2-5 SOC I) at the plate.

Whitley scored a team-high three runs, while Lawson and sophomore Cassie Williams each had two RBI.

In six innings pitched in the circle, Whitley allowed just four hits, two earned runs, and struck out six in the winning effort.

***

BOX SCORE

Western 0 1 0 2 0 0 — 3 4 1

New Boston 3 1 0 1 5 3 — 13 12 2

New Boston hitting

Kenzie Whitley 3-4, 3R

Jadelyn Lawson 3-4, 2R, 2RBI, BB

Dylan O’Rourke 1-3, 2R, RBI, 2BB

Cassie Williams 2-2, 2RBI, BB

Bre Conkel 0-3, 2RBI, BB

Reagan Helphinstine 0-2, R, 2BB

Maci Seibert 2-4, 2R

Allison Friend 0-3, R, BB

R. Feeman 1-4, R, RBI

New Boston pitching

Kenzie Whitley (NB) 6IP, 4H, 2ER, 2BB, 6K (W)

Pirate tennis takes 2 matches

WHEELERSBURG — Truth be told, and unfortunately honestly, the Wheelersburg High School boys tennis team has endured a disjointed and jumbled —and basically a disheveled —season schedule-wise. However, the Pirates —when they are indeed playing and not weathered out —are winning matches, including a pair of 4-1...
WHEELERSBURG, OH
Trojans win meeting of OVC unbeatens

PEDRO — A three-run seventh inning helped the Portsmouth Trojans’ baseball team remain undefeated in Ohio Valley Conference play on Thursday. Entering the seventh tied 2-2 with their host Rock Hill, the Trojans scored three runs with two outs — giving them the necessary cushion to secure a 5-2 lead.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Pirates sweep Jeeps in SOC II

WHEELERSBURG — The South Webster Jeeps, twice in 2022, simply made Wheelersburg work for its Southern Ohio Conference Division II softball victories. But, in the end, the Pirates prevailed both times — and thus remain, in a familiar perch, with the Jolly Roger right now flying high atop the larger-school SOC II standings.
WHEELERSBURG, OH
