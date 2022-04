The Chicago White Sox activated outfielder A.J. Pollock (hamstring) from the injured list on Friday. Pollock landed on the IL after just two games this season, but he's back in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener with the Minnesota Twins. The veteran outfielder is starting in center field and hitting sixth. Luis Robert helped cover center field while Pollock was out, but he suffered a minor groin injury on Thursday and is out of the lineup. The White Sox placed Matt Foster on the bereavement list in a corresponding roster move.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO