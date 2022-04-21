ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weslaco, TX

DPS: Two killed, three hospitalized in wrong-way crash in Cameron County

By Jesse Mendez
 2 days ago

WESLACO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday and left two dead is under investigation.

The Texas Department of Public Safety’s preliminary investigation said around 5:49 p.m. a white Chevrolet Spark, occupied by three was traveling north on FM 506 on the wrong side of the road in a no-passing zone.

A silver Chevrolet Camaro, occupied by two was traveling southbound on FM 506 just south of the Cameron and Willacy County line.

DPS said the Chevrolet Spark hit the Camaro head-on, as it was traveling in the wrong lane.

Authorities identified the victims as Benjamin Caballero, 36, the driver of the Chevrolet Spark, and passenger Mario Antonio Solis Sumano, 41, both residents of Weslaco. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The third passenger was identified as a minor. DPS stated that they sustained head injuries and are in critical condition.

The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet Camaro were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

DPS Troopers are further investigating this crash.

