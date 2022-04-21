Three Full Force gymnasts compete at the Elite Challenge
2 days ago
IRVING, TX- Three Full Force gymnastics girls went to the Elite Challenge in Irving, a national competition with two as returners and one appearing for the first time. This was Paxton Henley’s fourth trip to the Elite Challenge. She said her training was very different for this event. She...
Star Bound Gymnastics XCEL Silver Team recently competed in the New Jersey State Championships in Sparta against 22 other teams.
When the competition concluded, Star Bound had clinched the state title and recorded a new New Jersey State record, 114.95, in the process.
ALAMOSA – Several high school track and field athletes continue to be ranked by MaxPreps in their respective classifications as of last Saturday. The Top 18 athletes in each event in Classes 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A will qualify for the state tournament in May. In Class 1A, the Top 9 in sprints, hurdles and sprint relays, along with the Top 12 in distances, distance relays and field events will qualify for state.
The 2017 3A Girls State Track and Field Meet was one of the most memorable events in the 15 seasons of Naperville Sports Weekly. Justin Cornwell takes us back to Season 10 of NSW in this Vintage Moment sponsored by BMO Harris Bank. Naperville area schools have had so much...
FLOWERY BRANCH — East Forsyth's track and field team collected six Region 7-3A championships, adding four more titles Friday in the final day of the two-day meet at Cherokee Bluff High School. Alex Arrambide contributed to four region titles, including three individual wins in the 800m [1:53.58], 1600m [4:22.14]...
The Villages Senior Games held field events on Saturday at The Villages High School. Six different field events took place for men and women. Long jump, triple jump, shot put, discuss, high jump and javelin. One of the first events of the morning was the women's long jump. Each competitor...
Earlier this week, a college baseball game turned ugly when a pitcher tackled an opposing player after he hit a home run. In the top of the sixth inning of an NJCAA game between North Central Texas College and Weatherford, Josh Phillips of NCTC hit a go-ahead home run. As he rounded the bases, Weatherford pitcher Owen Woodward charged from the mound and tackled Phillips.
To many, he will be remembered as a passionate lover of racing that made the sport more accessible to fans. He also inspired many broadcasters to pursue the sport as a viable career path for their talents. -The Outsider. Sad news from the world of stock car racing as a...
After a strong first day, the Cherokee Bluff girls are in prime position for victory in the two-day Region 7-3A championship it’s hosting in Flowery Branch. The Lady Bears took first overall in the 800-meter relay (1 minute, 44 seconds), along with a win by Avery Jones in the shot put (35-0) Thursday.
The Ohio State basketball team was one of the final teams that Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack was considering. He had averaged almost 17 points per game last season as a member of the Wildcats. He even visited Columbus last week. Ultimately, he decided on somewhere else. Pack decided to...
FERRELLTON — The Boswell Area Jaycees High School Baseball Classic has produced exceptional individual and team performances since its inception in 1994.
The annual tournament has been contested every year except 2005 when it was rained out, and in 2020 because of the COVID-19 shutdown that canceled spring sports.
Saturday's 27th installment provided...
RAPID CITY — Area track teams competed at the Rapid City Track-O-Rama with 45 teams competing on Tuesday at O’Harra Stadium in Rapid City. The Spearfish ladies scored 80 points to win the event and the Spearfish boys were in fifth with 46 points. “It was definitely a...
SAN ANGELO, TX. — For the first time in program history, the Central boys track and field team are Area champs, after posting 93 points yesterday at the Region I-6A meet in El Paso. Cole McWilliams and Tyler Hill would finish first and second in the boys 200 meter race, and was apart of the […]
Winning a Class 5 state championship in penalty kicks may be the most dramatic title-winning moment. Should First Colonial girls soccer mentally reset this season or pull from that success story? “Obviously remind them of everything that worked but remind them we need to get better in certain areas,” First Colonial coach Joe Tucei said. “Not be predictable, get everybody involved in the attack ...
The Challenge: All Stars is returning -- with an "elite group of competitors." One of the world’s biggest competition reality shows returns for a third season on May 11 only on Paramount+. And this time, the unprecedented lineup of contestants is a distinguished roster of MTV players. From the...
Oregon Ducks football coach Dan Lanning was determined to make the Spring Game a big recruiting tool and so far, it has worked to secure at least one commitment.
Brison Cobbins, a transfer running back out of Missouri Western, a Division II school, was at the Spring Game and announced his commitment to the Ducks after the festivities.
Coming out of Kansas City and Bishop Miege High School, Cobbins rushed for 1,300 yards and 24 TDs as a senior and holds the school record with 4,735 rushing yards.
Oregon hopes Cobbins is the first of many commitments to be secured after an estimated 42,000 fans flocked to Autzen to get their first look at the 2022 team.
1000% COMMITTED🦆🟡🟢 #ScoDucks @CoachDanLanning @JonesgGreg @Locklyn33 pic.twitter.com/MfPdsbKlqi
— Brison Cobbins (@cobbins_brison) April 24, 2022
Coaching Quotes: Dan Lanning discusses first game in Autzen, necessary improvements
ALBANY — Westover sophomore Madison Mitchell won three individual region titles, and helped the Lady Patriots win the 400-meter relay region title to help lead her team to the Region 1-AAAA championship Thursday at Hugh Mills Stadium. Westover had a competitor in the top three in all but two...
