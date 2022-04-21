Faribault’s Amairani Rosas named to All-State Speech Team

Faribault senior Amairani Rosas was recognized as one of 114 total students that were named to the 2022 All-State Speech Team that was announced by the Minnesota Speech Coaches Association Thursday morning.

Rosas was not only the lone member from Faribault to be named, but was the only member across all Section 1AA speech schools to be named to the All-State Speech Team.

To be named to the All-State team, Rosas checked off all the marks on the MSCA’s qualifications, which includes being a high school senior, documented excellence in competitions, competing in subsection/section meets and at least one state tournament and using their skills in at least three other activities (National Honor Society, dramatics, athletics, etc.).

She’ll be joined by Jillian Huberty for the Class AA Speech State Tournament that begins Friday inside Eastview High School.