ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia-Ukraine war: What happened today (April 21)

By NPR Staff
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D6Tf7_0fGKfF9q00

As Thursday draws to a close in Kyiv and in Moscow, here are the key developments of the day:

Russia claimed victory in its bid to take the strategic Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, though some Ukrainian soldiers remain inside the city's steel mill. Russian President Vladimir Putin told his defense minister in a televised meeting not to storm the Azovstal plant with its sprawling tunnels, directing him instead to seal grounds "so that not even a fly could come through." The Ukrainian soldiers previously rejected several Russian calls to surrender . Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy said around 120,000 civilians remain stranded in the besieged and destroyed city.

The U.S. is providing another $800 million in military aid to Ukraine, President Biden said, adding that he plans to ask Congress for more funding next week. The new package includes heavy artillery weapons, ammunition and tactical drones . According to the Pentagon, the new military aid should start reaching Ukraine by the weekend. Leaders from Spain and Denmark, in Kyiv to meet with Zelenskyy, also pledged to send more weapons to Ukraine.

China maintained its stance of refusing to criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Chinese leader Xi Jinping said his government supports diplomatic talks to resolve international disputes and opposes "wanton use" of sanctions .

The Biden administration announced a new program for Ukrainian refugees to come directly to the U.S. with support from a U.S.-based sponsor. U.S. officials hope the new procedure will discourage Ukrainians from attempting to enter the country from Mexico . The "Uniting for Ukraine" program will allow Ukrainian refugees, with financial guarantees from a person or a group in the U.S., to stay in the country for up to two years.

In-depth

Polish women band together to give Ukrainian women car rides to safe refuge .

Ukrainian band DakhaBrakha delivers an urgent message to U.S. audiences .

'Navalny' documentary spotlights the Russian who dared to take on Putin .

Anastasia thinks about leaving Russia. Here's what her life looks like today.

Dozens of comic creators collaborate on an anthology to benefit Ukrainian refugees .

Photos

Mariupol evacuations fail as the U.S. agrees to more aid for Ukraine .

Earlier developments

more news from Thursday here and more daily recaps here . For context and more in-depth stories, you can find NPR's full coverage here . Also, listen and subscribe to NPR's State of Ukraine podcast for updates throughout the day.

Comments / 2

Related
The US Sun

Warmongering Putin showing signs of psychosis and hearing ‘voices inside his head’ after lockdown, expert claims

WARMONGERING Russian leader Vladimir Putin has been showing signs of psychosis and hearing voices inside his head after isolating during lockdown, an expert has claimed. The tyrant has become increasingly paranoid over the past few months, holding meetings across an abnormally large table and fearing someone in his own circle could poison him.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Vladimir Putin
Vice

The US Is Finally Helping Ukraine’s Air Force

The Pentagon is budging on its previous pledge to not help provide desperately needed aerial power to Ukraine’s air force. In recent days, two senior Pentagon officials told media that an element of the international arms transfer efforts to Ukraine includes spare parts for the country’s damaged fighter planes. As a result, Ukraine was able to put 20 of its planes back in the skies while the Russian military has amassed a large force in Donbas in its pursuit of taking a chunk of the strategically vital east.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#Mexico#Ukrainian#Russian#Congress#Pentagon#Chinese
Daily Mail

'$50m of damage for the ogres!': Jubilant Ukrainians post pictures of burning state-of-the-art Russian fighter jet they say they shot down as war continues to go badly for Putin's forces

Ukrainians have shared pictures of a burning Russian fighter jet they say was shot out of the sky in the Kharkiv region as Putin's forces continue to take heavy damages. Photos from the scene remains of Russian fighting aircraft Su-35 believed to have been hit by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
MILITARY
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
Country
Denmark
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
China
Country
Russia
The US Sun

Ukrainian spy drones find massive ‘tank graveyard’ ten miles inside Russia underlining shocking scale of Putin’s losses

SPY drones have located a massive “tank graveyard” ten miles inside Russia — further underlining the scale of Vladimir Putin’s battlefield losses. Reconnaissance flights carried out by a Ukrainian intelligence unit based in a secret bunker near the border filmed dozens of pieces of damaged military hardware dumped in a field.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Putin still has friends in the west – and they’re gaining ground

That picture of Vladimir Putin, alone at the end of a long Kremlin table, may prove one of the enduring images of this war – but it is deceiving. Because although every day brings fresh confirmation that the Russian dictator is drenched in blood, with the rocket attack on Kramatorsk only the latest evidence, he is not friendless. Naturally, he has allies among his fellow brutal world leaders, whether in Minsk, Damascus or Beijing, but he has chums in less expected places too. In a conflict cast by both sides as Putin v the west, the Russian leader has powerful friends behind enemy lines – and, even if his western admirers have had to engage in some deft footwork since the invasion of Ukraine, they are gaining ground.
POLITICS
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
72K+
Followers
7K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy