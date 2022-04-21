ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown Salina Dollar General relocating and offering fresh produce

By Charles Rankin, Salina Journal
 2 days ago
Dollar General announced Thursday that its downtown Salina store is set to move to a new location and be upgraded to a new market format, this summer.

The store will be moving to 511 E. Iron Ave. from its current location on South Santa Fe Avenue. Dollar General said in addition to the relocation, it plans to offer the first DG Market format in Kansas, featuring fresh meats and produce along with dry goods and supplies.

“We are excited to expand our offerings to Salina residents through our upcoming relocation, which includes the first DG Market in the Sunflower state,” Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development said in a release.

Simonsen said Dollar General is working with Blue Beacon, a local developer, on the new location, which was most recently a Fresh Market store.

"Bringing the DG Market format to Salina aims to serve the community with affordable access to household essentials and healthier foods through a convenient location," Simonsen related. "We look forward to expanding our offerings in Saline County (and) provide the community with closer access to fresh and healthier foods and a convenient location to purchase the items they want and need at everyday low prices.”

Dollar General said in addition to the national and private branded products, the remodeled Salina location will include the company’s new on-trend home décor and expanded party preparation selection.

According to Dollar General, the fresh produce section will include the top 20 items typically sold in a traditional grocery store and covers approximately 80% of produce categories most grocery stores carry. Some of these items include tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes and lemons.

Through the company's Dollar General Literacy Foundation, the Salina store provides the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for foundation grants, of which a company total of $203 million have been awarded since 1993.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Dollar General
Salina Journal

Mobile homes are a unique piece to Salina's housing crisis puzzle

As Salina continues to face housing issues, one type of unit, mobile and manufactured homes, is available now and more of these units are coming by the end of this year. Danny Huehl, an installer of manufactured homes in Kansas, said a few years ago people and investors started talking about updating existing lots and building new homes in mobile home parks around the city.
Salina Journal

Salina Journal

