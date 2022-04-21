ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

‘Good time’: A call for criminal justice reform

By Emily Linnert
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rYUjc_0fGKdjVw00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A bipartisan group of lawmakers and advocates are calling for the return of “good time” credits in the state’s prison system.

On Thursday, state legislators and advocates held a news conference in Grand Rapids at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. They said prisoners could earn those credits through holding a job inside prison, earning a college degree or education certificate, or participating in a training program. Those credits could be used to reduce prison sentences.

Michigan is one of only six states in the country with no way to earn “good time” credit which could shave time of prisoner’s sentences.

Lawmakers and advocates say longer prison sentences lead to further breakdown of families and communities, and result in unnecessary trauma for the incarcerated person.

They also made the argument that rewarding good behavior simply works.

“We all know, behaviorally, that rewards word better than punishments. Sometimes punishments are necessary but any disciplinary system should be using rewards as well as punishments. We do it with our children because it’s what works best,” said State Rep. David LaGrand.

The Liberty and Justice For All Coalition is a bipartisan group of people working to reform the criminal justice system in our state. Its website features research and numbers behind the prison system.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
The Independent

Criminal justice ratings ‘crucial’ but ‘not user friendly’

Scorecards showing the performance of police and prosecutors around the country are a “crucial” tool but are “missing important data” and are “not the most user friendly”, according to campaigners.The Government has started publishing the ratings in a bid to “increase transparency” around how the criminal justice system is working and expose where it is failing.The move has been generally welcomed by campaigners and described as an opportunity to better hold authorities to account. But concerns have also been raised about how the information is presented and what is included.It comes as Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said too many victims...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Justice
Person
David Lagrand
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Justice Reform#Bethlehem Lutheran Church#State#Liberty#Justice For All Coalition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Voices: Tennessee plans to criminalize homelessness. This is a Republican-led class war

Kentucky has its old home. Alabama, its sweet home. Tennessee has Rocky Top, but there is no house there – and for good reason. Houses in Tennessee are increasingly hard to come by.On any given day there are more than 7,000 adults experiencing homelessness in Tennessee alone, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. That number rises to nearly 20,000 when you consider homeless students. That was in January 2020. The pandemic and rising housing prices have no doubt exacerbated this figure.Yet rather than try to help the people of the Volunteer State navigate this housing crisis, this...
HOMELESS
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy