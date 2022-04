BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County police on Monday released the last names of the four detectives who shot the driver who allegedly rammed a police vehicle last week while a special unit was arresting two people. All four detectives, who are part of the Criminal Apprehension Support Team and were making the arrests in connection with a 2021 homicide, have at least 15 years of service with the department. They’ve been identified as: Det. G. Depew, 16 years of service Det. R. Johnson, 33 years of service Det. B. Lange, 15 years of service Det. J. Trenary, 15 years of service Baltimore County Police Department spokesperson Joy...

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 5 DAYS AGO