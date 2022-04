Beaumont United guard Wesley Yates III (3) reacts after the final buzzer. Beaumont United boys basketball state semifinal vs. Kimbal on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at the Alamodome. (Ronald Cortes / Contributor)

Beaumont United guard Wesley Yates III was ranked in the top 50 of the Class of 2023 by ESPN100.

Yates, who won a championship with the Timberwolves earlier this year, was listed as 6-foot-4 and rated four-stars by ESPN100. During his junior season, he averaged 20 points, 3assists, 3 steals and 5 rebounds per game.