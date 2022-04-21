St. Landry Parish Council To Relocate Confederate Monument

Should an adult need to have a permit to conceal carry a gun?. That is a question that has been debated countless times across the country. Currently, here in Louisiana, an adult is required to have a permit to conceal carry a gun. According to usconcealedcarry.com, "Louisiana is a shall-issue state (and) concealed weapons permits are processed at the state level by the Department of Public Safety." An adult can own a gun without a permit but not conceal carry a gun without a permit.

