ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

St. Landry Parish Council To Relocate Confederate Monument

kadn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParish President Jessie Bellard was given 30 days...

www.kadn.com

Comments / 0

Related
92.9 THE LAKE

17 Ghost Towns in Louisiana

If you've ever wanted to visit a ghost town, you might not have to go as far as you think. Merriam-Webster defines a ghost town as "a once-flourishing town wholly or nearly deserted usually as a result of the exhaustion of some natural resource" In those terms, when you think...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

More confederate symbols fading in Louisiana

Lee Circle — a round patch of New Orleans green space where a larger-than-life statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee once loomed over St. Charles Avenue — was officially been renamed Harmony Circle on Thursday as the City Council continued to eliminate memorials honoring Confederate leaders.The small urban park, originally Tivoli Circle, had been called Lee Circle since the 16-foot (5 meter) bronze likeness of Lee was erected atop a 60-foot (18 meter) pedestal in 1884. Unanimous approval to change the name of the New Orleans park came a day after officials in southwest Louisiana's St. Landry Parish voted...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
County
Saint Landry Parish, LA
Saint Landry Parish, LA
Government
Saint Landry Parish, LA
Society
Local
Louisiana Government
99.9 KTDY

Constitutional Carry Bill One Step Closer to Becoming Law in Louisiana

Should an adult need to have a permit to conceal carry a gun?. That is a question that has been debated countless times across the country. Currently, here in Louisiana, an adult is required to have a permit to conceal carry a gun. According to usconcealedcarry.com, "Louisiana is a shall-issue state (and) concealed weapons permits are processed at the state level by the Department of Public Safety." An adult can own a gun without a permit but not conceal carry a gun without a permit.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Confederate#Monument#St Landry Parish Council
107 JAMZ

The City Of Lake Charles Is Hiring Full-Time Positions

Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KATC News

Lafayette attorney suspended for six months

A Lafayette attorney has agreed to a suspension of six months, the Supreme Court says. Tara Elwell and the Office of Disciplinary Counsel (“ODC”) agreed to the discipline after allegations were made that she charged and failed to account for "an excessive legal fee."
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
MyArkLaMiss

Luke Mixon, challenger to Louisiana Senator John Kennedy, holds meet and greet campaign rally in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Luke Mixon is a Louisiana Democrat running for the United States Senate seat currently held by Republican Senator John Kennedy. On Tuesday, April 19, 2022, Mixon held a campaign rally meet and greet at the Monroe Federation of Teachers and School Employees building.  President of the Monroe Federation of Teachers and School […]
MONROE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy