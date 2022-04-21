St. Landry Parish Council To Relocate Confederate Monument

Lee Circle — a round patch of New Orleans green space where a larger-than-life statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee once loomed over St. Charles Avenue — was officially been renamed Harmony Circle on Thursday as the City Council continued to eliminate memorials honoring Confederate leaders.The small urban park, originally Tivoli Circle, had been called Lee Circle since the 16-foot (5 meter) bronze likeness of Lee was erected atop a 60-foot (18 meter) pedestal in 1884. Unanimous approval to change the name of the New Orleans park came a day after officials in southwest Louisiana's St. Landry Parish voted...
Comments / 0