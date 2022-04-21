ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chick-fil-A returns spicy chicken biscuit, introduces new beverage for spring

By Camille Sauers
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12GXn8_0fGKcVDH00
The spicy chicken biscuit returns to Chick-fil-A. (Kathryn McCrary)

San Antonio fast-food favorite Chick-fil-A is celebrating a return to spring with two seasonally special menu items. If you're tired of the classic lemonade, the chicken chain is introducing their latest concoction, the Cloudberry Sunjoy.

The unique beverage will only be offered in stores for a limited time. The cloudberry and cherry blossom infused take on their Sunjoy beverage (a mix of their famous lemonade, sweetened iced tea) will be available nationwide beginning Monday, April 25.

If you're not typically picking up cartons of cloudberry's at your local H-E-B, you may be confused by this flavor combination. Before you sip, Chick-fil-A wants to ensure you know what a cloudberry is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NJTdE_0fGKcVDH00
Chick-Fil-A's new Cloudberry Sunjoy. (Kathryn McCrary)

“We imagine our new Cloudberry Sunjoy beverage will have most people asking, ‘What is a cloudberry?’,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, Inc in a statement. “Grown in colder climates of the U.S. and Canada, the cloudberry has a unique flavor that is like a crossover between a raspberry and red currant, making it standout from other berries and pairs perfectly with our classic Sunjoy.”

In addition to the introduction of the unique beverage, fans of Chick-fil-A's elusive spicy chicken biscuit sandwich can look forward to the widespread return of the prodigal son of the chicken chain world. The spicy biscuit is returning to 700 stores across the country.

For more information or to find your closest location, visit Chick-fil-A online .

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

