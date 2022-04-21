ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, IL

Chamber plans upcoming summer events

By Crystal Wimberly
 2 days ago

The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce met for its monthly meeting on April 20. Lunch was served by Mi Casita and was sponsored by Rachel Michele’s.
The guest speakers included Kasey Yochum, John Yochum and Courtney Yost from Heaps of Jeeps and Rachel Shaffer from Rachel Michelle’s.
The Chamber will again award two Lawrence County seniors with scholarships including one senior from Lawrenceville High School and one senior from Red Hill High School.
The Chamber’s 11th annual Celebrity Chef event took place at the Lawrence County 4-H Center on April 9 and featured 20 participating chefs who provided a variety of foods to sample. The event was a sellout. Donations from the evening went to the Lawrence County United Fund.
Winners included: Kevin Strange and Michael Strange, appetizer/side, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Lawrenceville; Tracey Price, main dish, sponsored by Carle Clinic - Bridgeport; Denise Henne, dessert, sponsored by Wabash General Hospital; and Howard Manuel, drink, sponsored by ServPro.
The Uncorked Festival at Red Hills State Park is set for Saturday, July 30.
The next meeting of the Chamber of Commerce will take place on Wednesday, May 18 at The Port, 1170 Adams Street in Bridgeport. The May meeting is sponsored by Wabash General Hospital.

Lawrenceville Daily Record

Lawrenceville Daily Record

Lawrenceville, IL
