Hillside Park, part of Lakeview closed in Sun City

Recreation Centers of Sun City members/cardholders are advised that some features at the Lakeview Center complex, 10626 W. Thunderbird Blvd., will not be available one day next week.

The east side amenities at Lakeview Center and the Hillside Park will be closed until noon Tuesday, April 26 for tree trimming and landscape maintenance.

This closure includes walking path, mini-golf, tennis, boat rentals and fishing. The boat ramp will also be closed.



