Jacksonville, FL

Two Florida Players Win $1,000,000 Each On $20 Cashword Scratch-Off

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
The Florida Lottery announced that Robert Noak, of Davenport, and Muoi Phung, of Jacksonville, each claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game.

Noak chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000.00. He purchased his winning ticket from 7-Eleven, located at 1635 U.S. Highway 27 in Clermont.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Phung also chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000.00. He purchased his winning ticket from Shad Liquor, located at 5285 Shad Road in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 game, $5,000,000 CASHWORD , launched in May 2020 and features eight top prizes of $5 million and 24 second tier prizes of $1 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.91.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

