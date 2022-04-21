ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tackling Invasive Carp in Tennessee

By Caitlin Coffey, Davis Nolan
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m9fc9_0fGKaeHM00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Over the last two decades, Invasive Carp have migrated into the Cumberland and Tennessee river systems from the Mississippi River.

They made their way into the state by swimming through locks and dams when barge traffic moved through.

Hammerhead worms pose threat to TN’s earthworms

Besides taking up the resources and food that our native fish need, the jumping type can be dangerous to boaters.

There are four species of Invasive Carp (previously known as Asian Carp).

Silver Carp

“First, there is the Silver Carp,” said Cole Harty, Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency Aquatic Nuisance Species Coordinator. “It’s probably the species that is one of the four that is of the highest concern for us. These fish would be five or six pounds out on the reservoir. And these are the ones that jump.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QNpR3_0fGKaeHM00
Silver Carp jumping near Barkley Dam

Bighead Carp

Then there’s the Bighead Carp, which can grow to more than one hundred pounds. They don’t jump, but they do filter out a lot of the resources that our native fish need.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d9h8f_0fGKaeHM00
Bighead Carp

Grass Carp

A third Invasive Carp are the Grass Carp. Those have been most commonly used in water management. But, the TWRA said they eat aquatic vegetation that usually helps cover sportfish like Largemouth Bass and Crappie, which is a cause for concern.

TWRA added Grass Carp can be used in private lakes and ponds as long as they are sterile, but they are finding more sterile variety in the wild.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uitq1_0fGKaeHM00
Grass Carp (TWRA photo)
Sewage impacting Middle Tennessee waterways

Black Carp

TWRA said Black Carp were first introduced to help control snails in commercial catfish ponds.

“Black carp are a significant concern here, as well, because they are molluscivorous,” Harty pointed out. “They eat snails and mollusks. Tennessee has one of the most diverse populations of mussels and snails.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nGnjT_0fGKaeHM00
Black Carp (TWRA photo)

Harty explained what can be done to help eradicate the Invasive Carp.

First, they are trying to keep fish from swimming through the locks at the dams. Bio-acoustic fish fences are being developed. These emit flashing lights, bubbles, and sounds that will deter the fish from swimming through the locks.

The first was installed at Barkley Dam by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in conjunction with the U.S. Geological Survey, the Corps of Engineers, and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Studies of its effectiveness will be completed by 2023. Preliminary data is already showing promise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1syBDU_0fGKaeHM00
Bio-Acoustic Fence

The other means to get these fish out of our waters is the Tennessee Carp Harvest Incentive Program for commercial fishermen. It was launched in September of 2018.

Air Quality in Middle Tennessee: What you need to know

“Since the start of that program, commercial fishermen have removed over 15 million pounds of carp from Tennessee and Kentucky waters of Kentucky and Barkley Lakes,” Harty said.

You might wonder, what can they do with those carp?

“A lot of people hear the word ‘carp’ and they think like a four-letter word, and they think it’s going to be gross, not edible,” Harty explained.  “But, these Silver and Bighead Carp really are pretty edible. They’ve got a white flaky flesh. It’s good on the table.”

Between barriers, removal, and maybe a few carp dinners in between, the hope is to get these fish out of our waters and keep them out.

News 2 digs deeper into Environmental Threats in Tennessee with more special reports at this link. Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Growing grocery chain announces first Tennessee location

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced its plans to expand into Tennessee by releasing details about its first store location in the state. The grocery chain has secured 17 acres in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and submitted initial plans to the city, calling for an approximately 160,000 square-foot store with tentative plans to open in 2023.
SPRING HILL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a beautiful state because of its mild weather, natural beauty, low cost of living, vibrant cities, and many tourist attractions. According to new information released by the U.S. Census Bureau, the population of Tennessee has increased by 9% from 2010 to 2020, and it is the 16th most populous state in America, with a population of about 7,001,803 residents.
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

Tennessee has postponed tonight’s scheduled execution

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Tennessee’s push to resume executions after the pandemic hit a speed bump tonight. Convicted killer Oscar (Frank) Smith was scheduled to die Thursday night for the murders of his wife and her two teenage sons. But the execution was postponed at the last minute.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Carp#Silver Carp#Tennessee River#Invasive Carp#Barkley Dam Bighead Carp#The Bighead Carp#Bighead Carp Grass Carp#Twra#Largemouth Bass#Crappie
The Independent

Voices: Tennessee plans to criminalize homelessness. This is a Republican-led class war

Kentucky has its old home. Alabama, its sweet home. Tennessee has Rocky Top, but there is no house there – and for good reason. Houses in Tennessee are increasingly hard to come by.On any given day there are more than 7,000 adults experiencing homelessness in Tennessee alone, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. That number rises to nearly 20,000 when you consider homeless students. That was in January 2020. The pandemic and rising housing prices have no doubt exacerbated this figure.Yet rather than try to help the people of the Volunteer State navigate this housing crisis, this...
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
WKRN News 2

Mom and son dead, 3 others injured in North Memphis stabbing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother and her son are dead after police say a stabbing happened overnight in the 2000 block of Hubert Avenue in North Memphis Saturday. Officers found five people, including a child, stabbed when they arrived around 12:40 a.m. MPD initially said there were four people involved but later upgraded the total […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Cemetery waited months to address leaking bodies

JACKSON, Tenn. — New documents obtained by WREG show a Tennessee cemetery operator waited five months to act on a broken maintenance item that led to body leakage. According to a state order, an employee at the Jackson Highland Memorial Gardens cemetery let the general manager know about a broken air conditioner as early as […]
JACKSON, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy