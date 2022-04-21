ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank OZK sees net income slip in Q1

By Roby Brock
talkbusiness.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLittle Rock-based Bank OZK reported Thursday (April 21) first-quarter net income of $128 million, a 13.7% decrease from one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the first quarter of 2022 were $1.02, a 10.5% decrease from $1.14 for the first quarter of 2021. “We are pleased to...

talkbusiness.net

Related
pymnts

Bank Deposits to See 80-Year Decline as Consumers Move Cash Stockpiles

U.S. banks might see deposits decrease for the first time in several decades, The Wall Street Journal wrote Sunday (April 10). The last two months have seen bank analysts cutting their expectations for deposit levels at big banks, with the 24 banks making up the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index, the benchmark, are likely to see a 6% decline in deposits this year.
PERSONAL FINANCE
MarketWatch

HCA shares slide 10.6% premarket after revenue miss and lowered guidance

HCA Healthcare Inc. shares HCA, -18.87% slid 10.6% in premarket trade Friday, after the operator of hospitals and walk-in centers missed revenue estimates for the first quarter and lowered its guidance, hurt by inflation and rising costs. The company posted net income of $1.273 billion, or $4.14 a share, for the quarter, compared with $1.423 billion, or $4.14 a share, in the year-earlier period, missing the $4.25 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $14.945 billion from $13.997 billion a year ago, ahead of the $14.720 billion FactSet consensus. "We had a number of positive volume and revenue indicators," Chief Executive Sam Hazen said in a statement. "Unfortunately, they were offset by higher than expected inflationary pressures on labor costs." Same-facility admissions rose 2.1% in the quarter and same facility equivalent admissions rose 5%. Same facility emergency room visits rose 14.6%, and same facility inpatient surgeries rose 0.8%, while same facility outpatient surgeries rose 6.8%. HCA lowered its full-year guidance and now sees revenue of $59.5 billion to $61.5 billion compared with guidance offered in January of $60.0 billion to $62.0 billion. It expects EPS to range from $16.40 to $17.60 compared with January guidance of $18.40 to $19.20. Shares have gained 34% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500.
STOCKS
CNBC

Snap reports ‘challenging’ quarter that missed sales and profit estimates

Snap missed Wall Street expectations for profit and sales when it reported first-quarter results on Thursday after the bell. Snap missed Wall Street expectations for profit and sales, and forecast disappointing revenue growth in the current quarter, when it reported first-quarter results on Thursday. However, daily users grew 18% annually, more than expected.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
FOXBusiness

Today's 30-year mortgage rates slip below 20-year rates | April 21, 2022

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Landstar model partially insulated from spot rate chaos

Freight broker Landstar System achieved more financial records during the 2022 first quarter. Fresh highs in revenue, gross profit and net income were some of the highlights. The Jacksonville, Florida-based company reported earnings per share of $3.34 in the quarter, well ahead of the initial guidance range of $2.70 to $2.80 provided at the end of January.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Fannie Mae forecasts U.S. economy to fall into recession next year

The U.S. economy will contract next year, federally backed housing giant Fannie Mae. forecasts. While Fannie Mae only modestly cut its 2022 GDP outlook by 0.2 points, to 2.1%,it slashed its 2023 GDP forecast to negative 0.1% from a previous estimate of 2.2% growth. "Our updated forecast includes an expectation of a modest recession in the latter half of 2023 as we see a contraction in economic activity as the most likely path to meet the Federal Reserve's inflation objective given the current rate of wage growth and inflation," the firm says. It now expects housing sales to drop 7.4% this year and by 9.7% in 2023. House price growth will slow from 20% in the first quarter to 3.2% by the fourth quarter of 2023.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

BofA: Outflow from Stock Funds 'Just Starting'

Stocks have struggled so far this year, with the S&P 500 losing 10%. Commentary from Bank of America strategists indicates more losses may be on the way. Global equity funds saw on outflow of $17.5 billion in the week ended April 20, the worst week of the year, according to the strategists, citing EPFR data.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

How to invest as inflation, higher interest rates and war roil markets

Is art, wine or bitcoin BTCUSD, -0.49% a good alternative bet in these uncertain times, particularly as investors in stocks and bonds reel from a bruising start to 2022?. With few corners of financial markets left unscathed by volatility tied to rising interest rates, a surge in the cost of living, and Russia’s war in Ukraine, investors have been looking for places to hide as the Federal Reserve gears up to fight inflation at 40-year highs.
BUSINESS
CNET

Refinance Rates for April 21, 2022: Rates Trend Higher

A few closely followed mortgage refinance rates made gains today. Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates trend upward. At the same time, average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also moved up. Homeowners can expect to see refinance rates rise over the course of this year....
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Rising Interest Rates are a Growing Pain for Companies With Junk Loans

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
CREDITS & LOANS
MarketWatch

Sleep Number stock dives after earnings report

Shares of Sleep Number Corp. were trading lower in Wednesday’s after-hours market, following the release of first-quarter financial results that came in below analysts’ estimates. At 4:20 p.m. ET, the company’s shares were trading 8.96% lower, at $46.86 per share. The stock ended the day’s regular session with...
STOCKS

