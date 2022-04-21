The Dos and Don’ts of Spring Fling
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spring Fling will kick off Friday afternoon in downtown Spartanburg.
There is something for everyone to enjoy including a wide variety of food and market vendors to special attractions and a family fun zone.
Here is a reminder of things you can do:
- Get in for free
- Bring cash & ID
- Bring the family
- Have fun
However, there are a few things Spring Fling officials are asking people not to do:
- Smoke at the event
- Bring your pets
- Forget sunscreen
- Bring coolers
- Bring large totes, purses or bookbags
- Bring weapons
Spring Fling will take place in downtown beginning Friday at 3:00 p.m. and will run until Sunday at 6:00 p.m.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
