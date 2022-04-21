ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

The Dos and Don’ts of Spring Fling

By Bethany Fowler
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spring Fling will kick off Friday afternoon in downtown Spartanburg.

There is something for everyone to enjoy including a wide variety of food and market vendors to special attractions and a family fun zone.

Here is a reminder of things you can do:

  • Get in for free
  • Bring cash & ID
  • Bring the family
  • Have fun

However, there are a few things Spring Fling officials are asking people not to do:

  • Smoke at the event
  • Bring your pets
  • Forget sunscreen
  • Bring coolers
  • Bring large totes, purses or bookbags
  • Bring weapons

Spring Fling will take place in downtown beginning Friday at 3:00 p.m. and will run until Sunday at 6:00 p.m.

