Callaway County, MO

Troopers found 500 pounds of marijuana scattered on Missouri interstate

By Sarah Dewberry
ABC Action News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities in Missouri arrested two men after troopers responded to a crash on an interstate Wednesday and found 500 pounds of packaged marijuana scattered around on the roadway. Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted photos of the scene on I-70...

www.abcactionnews.com

