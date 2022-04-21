ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Grove, MN

Rice Lake Elementary School Addition Complete

By Shannon Slatton
ccxmedia.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStaff and students are enjoying more elbow room at Rice Lake Elementary after a recent addition added nearly 12,000 square feet to the Maple Grove school in an effort to ease overcrowding. “We needed the space. A few of us...

ccxmedia.org

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1390 KRFO

MN’s Most Hated City is Encouraging Residents Not to Mow Lawns in May

For being a bunch of cake eaters, the city of Edina might be onto something. Edina is encouraging residents to hold off on mowing their lawns until June of 2022. The program is called "No Mow May" and it is an effort to protect pollinator food (like grass and dandelions) and habitat during the critical transition from winter to spring. This effort was also made last spring in the city of West St. Paul.
EDINA, MN
FOX 21 Online

Cloquet Apartment Building Deemed Unfit for Human Habitation

Cloquet, Minn.– A Cloquet apartment building has been deemed unfit for human habitation after a failed building inspection. The building has a total of nine units and 12 residents. Those living in the building were given the notice after the city found the building was in violation of proper structure supports in the rear fire exit staircase.
CLOQUET, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maple Grove, MN
City
Reading, MN
Maple Grove, MN
Education
Local
Minnesota Education
City
Rice, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘She’s Exhausted’: Minneapolis Parents Worry About Extended School Days’ Impact On Kids

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some Minneapolis Public School parents are noticing big changes in their children following the educator strike. Students are now having to stay late every day and will be in school through most of June. WCCO’s Reg Chapman shares some parents concerns and how the district is responding. Since April 11, when MPS extended its school day, Stephanie Herrmann has noticed a big change in her kindergartner, Raina. “She comes home tired,” Herrmann said. “She comes home, she’s exhausted, she is tired. I’ve never like seen her more grumpy to come home, and just sometimes she’ll lash out at me, just you...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KLTV

9 teams, 230 athletes compete in Pine Tree Special Olympics event

Lee Transportation hosted the 2022 Spring Fest Family Fun Day. Small businesses and community members had the opportunity to shop with local vendors and food trucks all while they enjoyed family fun Saturday. Longview fraternal organization gives $1K donation to charity that helps young women in crisis. Updated: 6 hours...
LONGVIEW, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFYR-TV

Cyclebar Bismarck holds class to raise funds for GABR

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Great American Bike Race is around the corner. People across Bismarck are gearing up to give it their all to participate and raise funds for the cause that helps kids with cerebral palsy and other related conditions. Cyclebar in Bismarck is putting the pedal to...
BISMARCK, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy