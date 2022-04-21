ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Taco Bell Releasing Charmingly Tacky Luggage Line Inspired By Their Hot Sauce Packets

By ebanas
kiss951.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaco Bell fans that are looking to show off their fandom while traveling (and yes, there clearly are some) will now be able to do so thanks to a new partnership with CALPAK. Available via Taco Bell’s Taco Shop and...

kiss951.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Taco Bell Finally Confirmed The Date Of The Mexican Pizza's Return

The year 2020 will go down in history as a true dumpster fire of a year and people had a lot to deal with. On top of everything else going on, Taco Bell took away one of the public's small comforts by discontinuing the ultra-beloved Mexican Pizza. Ever since then, people have been clamoring to find out if and when the Mexican Pizza would be back at the fast food joint, already.
Popculture

Taco Bell Adds Several New Items to the Menu

Taco Bell's menu is growing. The fan-favorite fast food restaurant chain this week debuted not one, but two new menu items nationwide, with both the new Steak White Hot Ranch Fries and the new Steak White Hot Ranch Fries Burrito now available for guests to order at their local Taco Bell restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luggage#Tacos#Packets#Hot Sauce#Calpak#Taco Bell#Taco Shop
Mashed

The Worst Decision Taco Bell Has Made In Recent Years, According To 31% Of People

Taco Bell has been the butt of jokes for years — many of which, ironically, tend to involve a person's backside — but, oftentimes, the wisecracks come from a place of love. The fast food joint is a favorite for millions of people that want to "think outside the bun" when looking for a quick, convenient, and cheap bite to eat, and has even captured the hearts of some of the world's most notable celebs. Remember when Fergie namedropped the beloved Mexican eatery in her hit song "Glamorous?" Taco Bell's numbers reflect its popularity as well. In 2020, Restaurant Business reported that the chain was the fourth-largest in America after raking in an impressive $11.3 billion in sales, which then increased to a whopping $13.3 billion the following year. That's a lot of Doritos Locos Tacos and Baja Blast.
RESTAURANTS
BGR.com

Were you a Taco Bell Mexican Pizza fan? Then mark this date on your calendar

We’re still waiting on official confirmation from Taco Bell that the fan-favorite Mexican Pizza is coming back, a rumor that caused the Internet to promptly freak out and set Twitter alight. I also want to get out of the way, right from the outset, that a Taco Bell spokesperson told me on Friday that they still have no official news along these lines to share. And now that we’ve dispensed with those caveats — if you’re among the Mexican Pizza fans who can’t wait to get your hands on one of these delicious entrees again?
RESTAURANTS
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Is Taco Bell Finally Bringing Back the One Item Customers Want in Twin Falls?

Taco Bell is at it once again, with another fan-favorite rumored to be returning to their menu. Over the last month or two, they have slowly been bringing back old items to their menu, but this one is different. Recently, Taco Bell's menu has seen the return of nacho fries, Cinnabon Delight coffee, and the return of salsa verde to select stores, for now. One item has been missing for years, that customers have been clamoring for, and the long wait might finally be over.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
AOL Corp

Dolly Parton and her husband can’t get enough of this fast-food chain

Dolly Parton may be known for serving up country music hits, but back home with husband Carl Dean, she serves up tasty home cooking, too. However, thanks to the 76-year-old entertainer’s busy life on the road, the couple also have an appreciation for fast food — and there’s one restaurant that really resonates with them.
CELEBRITIES
Isla Chiu

Review: Taco Bell's Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito Steak

Though I already had a donut for breakfast, I found myself craving a breakfast burrito. When I drove by Taco Bell, my conscience said, Don't do it, Isla. You don't need the extra calories. And if you're going to get a breakfast burrito, get it from a small business, not Taco Bell.
geekspin

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is officially coming back

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is making its much-awaited comeback two years after it was discontinued. The fast-food restaurant chain confirmed on Monday that its fan-favorite Mexican Pizza is returning to the menu nationwide on May 19th. Members of the Taco Bell Rewards program, however, will be able to order the returning item as early as May 17th through the Taco Bell app for in-store and drive-thru orders. Taco Bell Rewards members who received a mystery reward during the Super Bowl in January will also get a free Mexican Pizza, which they can redeem starting May 19th.
RESTAURANTS
ABC News

Man loses nearly 100 pounds waiting for Taco Bell to bring back his favorite nachos

One Taco Bell fan has committed to a fitness plan on TikTok until the fast-food chain brings back his go-to cheat meal order: grilled stuft nachos. Chris Sandberg -- aka "stuftnacho" on TikTok -- said he would do just about anything for his favorite fast food, as first reported by the Washington Post, and decided to share his workouts and weight loss journey in lieu of eating at Taco Bell.
FITNESS
Popculture

Taco Bell Aims to Become a Cheap Date Destination With New Cravings Meal

For those who like to share the Taco Bell experience, select locations in Kansas City, Missouri, are currently offering a new $10 Cravings Meal for 2. Customers will get two Chalupas, two Beefy 5-Layer Burritos, two Chips & Cheese, and two large fountain drinks. A deluxe meal for two is also sold exclusively in Kansas City and includes two Steak Chalupas, two Burrito Supremes, two Chips & Cheese, and two large fountain beverages.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy