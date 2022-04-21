Arrests and incidents reported April 21, 2022
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported April 21, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
April 18
- possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; I-65 NB at 306 MM
- domestic violence; CR 1435
- burglary; CR 747
- domestic violence; CR 1718
- burglary; CR 11994
- criminal mischief; CR 59
- domestic violence; CR 1598
- theft of property; Hwy. 69 N
- possession of controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; CR 437
- unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; Hwy. 69 S
- harassment; CR 1112
- possession of marijuana; possession of controlled substance; Hwy. 69 S
April 19
- domestic violence; CR 824
- domestic violence; CR 233
- possession of drug paraphernalia; CR 690
- assault; Beech Ave. SE
- permitting dogs to run at large; CR 1598
April 20
- possession of drug paraphernalia; McNabb Rd.
- domestic violence; CR 447
- theft of property; CR 216
- possession of controlled substance; illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; Bower Dr.
- harassment; CR 1122
- harassment; CR 1107
Arrests
April 18 – 20
Belton, Rodriquez K.; 20
- possession of marijuana
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
Black, Stephanie G.; 40
- FTA- driving while license suspended
- FTA- no tag/tag not plainly visible
- FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia
- FTA- proof of liability insurance registration
- FTA- second-degree possession of marijuana
- FTA- possession of controlled substance
Cowley, Crystal N.; 36
- assault-domestic-harassment-family
Floyd, Cassie M.; 27
- FTA- assault-domestic-harassment-family
- FTA- DUI (alcohol)
Regalado Jr., Jesus A.; 34
- assault-domestic-simple assault-family
Taylor, David E.; 29
- sell/distribute amphetamine
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- FTA- driving while license suspended, revoked or cancelled
Williams, Bradley; 41
- assault-domestic-harassment-family
Bates, Jeffery G.; 53
- FTA- possession of dangerous drugs
Bolan, Chelsie N.; 21
- parole violation- possession of controlled substance (2 counts)
Edwards, Donald L.; 63
- FTA- driving while license suspended, revoked or cancelled
Hanson, Samantha J.; 43
- family offense- causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision
Ingle, Christopher L.; 32
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
Jones Jr., Jimmie D.; 57
- FTA- driving while license suspended (2 counts)
Latham, Rebecca L.; 48
- DUI (alcohol)
Martin, Dakota J.; 21
- FTA- driving while license suspended
Pace, Kenneth D.; 36
- illegal possession of prescription drugs
Peoples, Melissa G.; 40
- assault-domestic-simple assault-family
Thornton, Zakariah D.; 30
- FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- FTA- second-degree possession of marijuana
- FTA- possession of dangerous drugs
- FTA- forgery-counterfeiting
- FTA- forgery-forged instrument
- FTA- illegal possession of credit/debit card
- FTA- sale of stolen property less than $500
Bell, Christopher Shaunn A.; 32
- Grand Jury- assault-aggravated assault family-other weapon
- Grand Jury- assault-aggravated assault non-family-other weapon
- FTA- burglary-residence-no force
- FTA- larceny/theft-theft from residence
- FTA- attempting to elude police officer
- FTA- driving while license suspended (2 counts)
- FTA- reckless driving
Burrows, Amber L.; 37
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
Dempsey, Damon B.; 25
- assault-aggravated assault non-family-strong arm
Dingler Jr., James L.; 28
- FTA- possession of heroin
- FTA- DUI (controlled substances)
Duncan, Stephanie L.; 46
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- possession of dangerous drugs
Dunn, Virginia D.; 29
- assault-domestic-simple assault-family
- public intoxication
Eddleman, Logan N.; 30
- possession of heroin
- illegal possession of prescription drugs
- possession of methamphetamine
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
Hammond, Andrew M.; 29
- assault-aggravated assault non-family-strong arm
Havard, Kimberly D.; 51
- harassing communications
Hawkins, Miles J.; 26
- assault-aggravated assault non-family-strong arm
Jones, Edward O.; 66
- sex offense- failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement
Lucas, Spencer A.; 22
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
Martin, Crystal A.; 37
- public intoxication
Sandlin, Dallas C.; 24
- assault-aggravated assault non-family-strong arm
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
April 17
April 20
- unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; Wellstone Behavioral Health; Commerce Ave. NW; vehicle part; $400
- unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; Baker Productions; 2 nd Ave. SW; vehicle part; $90
Arrests
April 20
Pruett, Joseph M.; 35
- FTA- insurance violation (2 counts)
- FTA- driving while license revoked (2 counts)
- FTA- expired tag
Martin, Lexie D.; 20
- fourth-degree theft of property
Martin, Christy B.; 46
- fourth-degree theft of property
Mitchell, Kage A.; 23
- third-degree assault
- third-degree criminal mischief
Lopez, Daniel K.; 32
- FTA- vehicle entering private drive
- FTA- DUI
- FTA- third-degree domestic violence
Walters, Robert M.; 55
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- concealing pistol without permit
Hanceville Police Department
