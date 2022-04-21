ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Arrests and incidents reported April 21, 2022

By Cullman Tribune Staff
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported April 21, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

April 18

  • possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; I-65 NB at 306 MM
  • domestic violence; CR 1435
  • burglary; CR 747
  • domestic violence; CR 1718
  • burglary; CR 11994
  • criminal mischief; CR 59
  • domestic violence; CR 1598
  • theft of property; Hwy. 69 N
  • possession of controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; CR 437
  • unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; Hwy. 69 S
  • harassment; CR 1112
  • possession of marijuana; possession of controlled substance; Hwy. 69 S

April 19

  • domestic violence; CR 824
  • domestic violence; CR 233
  • possession of drug paraphernalia; CR 690
  • assault; Beech Ave. SE
  • permitting dogs to run at large; CR 1598

April 20

  • possession of drug paraphernalia; McNabb Rd.
  • domestic violence; CR 447
  • theft of property; CR 216
  • possession of controlled substance; illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; Bower Dr.
  • harassment; CR 1122
  • harassment; CR 1107

Arrests

April 18 – 20

Belton, Rodriquez K.; 20

  • possession of marijuana
  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense

Black, Stephanie G.; 40

  • FTA- driving while license suspended
  • FTA- no tag/tag not plainly visible
  • FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia
  • FTA- proof of liability insurance registration
  • FTA- second-degree possession of marijuana
  • FTA- possession of controlled substance

Cowley, Crystal N.; 36

  • assault-domestic-harassment-family

Floyd, Cassie M.; 27

  • FTA- assault-domestic-harassment-family
  • FTA- DUI (alcohol)

Regalado Jr., Jesus A.; 34

  • assault-domestic-simple assault-family

Taylor, David E.; 29

  • sell/distribute amphetamine
  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • FTA- driving while license suspended, revoked or cancelled

Williams, Bradley; 41

  • assault-domestic-harassment-family

Bates, Jeffery G.; 53

  • FTA- possession of dangerous drugs

Bolan, Chelsie N.; 21

  • parole violation- possession of controlled substance (2 counts)

Edwards, Donald L.; 63

  • FTA- driving while license suspended, revoked or cancelled

Hanson, Samantha J.; 43

  • family offense- causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision

Ingle, Christopher L.; 32

  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense

Jones Jr., Jimmie D.; 57

  • FTA- driving while license suspended (2 counts)

Latham, Rebecca L.; 48

  • DUI (alcohol)

Martin, Dakota J.; 21

  • FTA- driving while license suspended

Pace, Kenneth D.; 36

  • illegal possession of prescription drugs

Peoples, Melissa G.; 40

  • assault-domestic-simple assault-family

Thornton, Zakariah D.; 30

  • FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • FTA- second-degree possession of marijuana
  • FTA- possession of dangerous drugs
  • FTA- forgery-counterfeiting
  • FTA- forgery-forged instrument
  • FTA- illegal possession of credit/debit card
  • FTA- sale of stolen property less than $500

Bell, Christopher Shaunn A.; 32

  • Grand Jury- assault-aggravated assault family-other weapon
  • Grand Jury- assault-aggravated assault non-family-other weapon
  • FTA- burglary-residence-no force
  • FTA- larceny/theft-theft from residence
  • FTA- attempting to elude police officer
  • FTA- driving while license suspended (2 counts)
  • FTA- reckless driving

Burrows, Amber L.; 37

  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense

Dempsey, Damon B.; 25

  • assault-aggravated assault non-family-strong arm

Dingler Jr., James L.; 28

  • FTA- possession of heroin
  • FTA- DUI (controlled substances)

Duncan, Stephanie L.; 46

  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • possession of dangerous drugs

Dunn, Virginia D.; 29

  • assault-domestic-simple assault-family
  • public intoxication

Eddleman, Logan N.; 30

  • possession of heroin
  • illegal possession of prescription drugs
  • possession of methamphetamine
  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense

Hammond, Andrew M.; 29

  • assault-aggravated assault non-family-strong arm

Havard, Kimberly D.; 51

  • harassing communications

Hawkins, Miles J.; 26

  • assault-aggravated assault non-family-strong arm

Jones, Edward O.; 66

  • sex offense- failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement

Lucas, Spencer A.; 22

  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense

Martin, Crystal A.; 37

  • public intoxication

Sandlin, Dallas C.; 24

  • assault-aggravated assault non-family-strong arm

Cullman Police Department

Incidents

April 17

April 20

  • unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; Wellstone Behavioral Health; Commerce Ave. NW; vehicle part; $400
  • unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; Baker Productions; 2 nd Ave. SW; vehicle part; $90

Arrests

April 20

Pruett, Joseph M.; 35

  • FTA- insurance violation (2 counts)
  • FTA- driving while license revoked (2 counts)
  • FTA- expired tag

Martin, Lexie D.; 20

  • fourth-degree theft of property

Martin, Christy B.; 46

  • fourth-degree theft of property

Mitchell, Kage A.; 23

  • third-degree assault
  • third-degree criminal mischief

Lopez, Daniel K.; 32

  • FTA- vehicle entering private drive
  • FTA- DUI
  • FTA- third-degree domestic violence

Walters, Robert M.; 55

  • possession of drug paraphernalia
  • concealing pistol without permit

Hanceville Police Department

Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com .

The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

