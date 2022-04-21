ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

What the Tigers are looking for at Friday Night Stripes scrimmage

By Frank Bonner II
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RFa2J_0fGKY3ta00

Friday Night Stripes, Memphis Tigers’ football spring scrimmage: 7 p.m., Friday, April 22, at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

The Memphis coaching staff has been evaluating the team all spring, but Friday will offer a different opportunity than a typical practice.

The Tigers will kick off their spring game at 7 p.m., where the players will have a chance to show their progress in a game-like setting.

“Every single period of practice you evaluate at a different level,” offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey said. “What we do in group work, yes, is an evaluation. What we do in 7-on-7, yes, is an evaluation but it’s not as important as what we do in an 11-on-11 team situation. And then when you take that team situation and turn it into a live situation. ...

“With the live situation, when you’re actually playing in a game-like situation, that becomes more important to me as to how you make plays when the pressure is on.”

Friday will be different from the scrimmage that fans watched in Nashville earlier this month. That game had scripted ball placement to start each drive. The spring game will look more like a typical game, where there aren’t any scripted scenarios.

Fans will get to see the first-team offense go head-to-head with the first-team defense in what should be a competitive spring game with so many guys locked in position battles.

“We’re all teammates at the end of the day, but for those two hours or whatever it is, that’s the opponent,” Cramsey said. “You’ve got to compete for your spot.”

The spring game also will be the first real glimpse of how the two new coordinators approach a game-like setting. Memphis hired Cramsey and defensive coordinator Matt Barnes after the previous coordinators left in the offseason. Cramsey is excited about the opportunity to game plan against his coworker for a couple of hours.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time. Games are fun, man,” he said. “Practice, we have a good time. We hoot and holler in practice but when you get caught in a game and you’re trying to figure out what Coach Barnes is doing and you’re trying to figure out who’s on the field to put them in the best situation we can. That’s fun to me. That’s what we do and that’s the fun part of it.”

April is still a long way from the season opener at Mississippi State on Sept. 3, so there won’t be any declarations from the coaching staff about who won the quarterback battle or anything like that. Those types of decisions will follow the Tigers deep into fall camp.

For now, Cramsey said he’s focused mainly on making sure his offensive unit gives great effort with strong execution.

“Effort and then execution of making the right play, being in the right spot, playing at the right tempo,” he said. “That’s what we’re trying to get out of the spring game. It’s still a practice, whether you call it a game or not.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Penny lands top player in the tranfer portal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Big night for Penny Hardaway as after losing 10 players off the roster, six to the transfer portal and four to the NBA Draft, Hardaway reels in the biggest transfer in the country. Prized point guard Kendric Davis is coming to Memphis. The former SMU star and AAC Player of the Year […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Memphis, TN
Football
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
The Spun

Punishment Announced For College Pitcher Who Tackled Hitter

Earlier this week, a college baseball game turned ugly when a pitcher tackled an opposing player after he hit a home run. In the top of the sixth inning of an NJCAA game between North Central Texas College and Weatherford, Josh Phillips of NCTC hit a go-ahead home run. As he rounded the bases, Weatherford pitcher Owen Woodward charged from the mound and tackled Phillips.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Barnes
fadeawayworld.net

Pete Maravich When He Was 26: "I Don't Want To Play 10 Years In The NBA And Die Of A Heart Attack At Age 40"

Pete Maravich is one of the great shooting guards in NBA history. Maravich has had an illustrious career spent mostly with the Atlanta Hawks and the New Orleans/Utah Jazz. Maravich was an electric scorer who was known for his flash and creativity on the court and was an absolute offensive monster. During his career, he made 5 All-Star teams and led the league in scoring once, and before that, he dominated the college game with his wizardry on the ball at LSU.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

St. John’s, Arkansas, Providence atop Andy Katz's transfer tiers

Building rosters with at least one transfer seems to be a must in men’s college basketball nowadays. The key is to not lose too many student-athletes out of your program. This tiers list will change over the coming weeks, as the deadline to transfer and be eligible for next season in fall and winter sports is May 1. Full rosters won’t be known until after the June 1 early-entry deadline to withdraw from the 2022 NBA Draft.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stripes#American Football#Memphis Tigers
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant dishes on deliberately dissing ‘disrespectful’ Timberwolves after Grizzlies’ Game 3 win

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is great at doing two things: 1. Playing basketball and 2. Blasting his opponents. On Thursday, things got chippy between the Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 of their first round battle in the NBA Playoffs. After the Grizzlies completed a massive come-from-behind win, Morant couldn’t help but diss Karl-Anthony Towns and the rest of the Timberwolves after the final buzzer.
MEMPHIS, TN
On3.com

KSR Today: Roster building continues for Kentucky

We are firmly in the offseason for both basketball and football, but there is no offseason anymore in modern college athletics. John Calipari and Mark Stoops are both trying to actively improve their rosters as the May 1 transfer portal deadline quickly approaches. KSR Today is here to get Saturday...
LEXINGTON, KY
NBC Sports

Former Clippers standout Freeman Williams dies

At Portland State, Freeman Williams scored the second-most points in Division I college basketball history (behind only LSU’s Pete Maravich). Williams later played Duck Johnson in “White Men Can’t Jump.”. Between, Williams had a nice NBA career. Williams, who had an eclectic and distinguished basketball experience, died...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
DeSoto Times Today

Pool inducted into Holmes Sports Hall of Fame

Hernando native Robert Pool was one of six honorees recently inducted into the 2022 Holmes Community College Sports Hall of Fame for his 18-year career as a football coach for the Bulldogs. A ceremony and banquet was held April 14 at the Frank Branch Coliseum in Goodman. Pool earned a...
HERNANDO, MS
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy