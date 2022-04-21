What the Tigers are looking for at Friday Night Stripes scrimmage

Friday Night Stripes, Memphis Tigers’ football spring scrimmage: 7 p.m., Friday, April 22, at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

The Memphis coaching staff has been evaluating the team all spring, but Friday will offer a different opportunity than a typical practice.

The Tigers will kick off their spring game at 7 p.m., where the players will have a chance to show their progress in a game-like setting.

“Every single period of practice you evaluate at a different level,” offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey said. “What we do in group work, yes, is an evaluation. What we do in 7-on-7, yes, is an evaluation but it’s not as important as what we do in an 11-on-11 team situation. And then when you take that team situation and turn it into a live situation. ...

“With the live situation, when you’re actually playing in a game-like situation, that becomes more important to me as to how you make plays when the pressure is on.”

Friday will be different from the scrimmage that fans watched in Nashville earlier this month. That game had scripted ball placement to start each drive. The spring game will look more like a typical game, where there aren’t any scripted scenarios.

Fans will get to see the first-team offense go head-to-head with the first-team defense in what should be a competitive spring game with so many guys locked in position battles.

“We’re all teammates at the end of the day, but for those two hours or whatever it is, that’s the opponent,” Cramsey said. “You’ve got to compete for your spot.”

The spring game also will be the first real glimpse of how the two new coordinators approach a game-like setting. Memphis hired Cramsey and defensive coordinator Matt Barnes after the previous coordinators left in the offseason. Cramsey is excited about the opportunity to game plan against his coworker for a couple of hours.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time. Games are fun, man,” he said. “Practice, we have a good time. We hoot and holler in practice but when you get caught in a game and you’re trying to figure out what Coach Barnes is doing and you’re trying to figure out who’s on the field to put them in the best situation we can. That’s fun to me. That’s what we do and that’s the fun part of it.”

April is still a long way from the season opener at Mississippi State on Sept. 3, so there won’t be any declarations from the coaching staff about who won the quarterback battle or anything like that. Those types of decisions will follow the Tigers deep into fall camp.

For now, Cramsey said he’s focused mainly on making sure his offensive unit gives great effort with strong execution.

“Effort and then execution of making the right play, being in the right spot, playing at the right tempo,” he said. “That’s what we’re trying to get out of the spring game. It’s still a practice, whether you call it a game or not.”