Summit County, UT

Rail Trail estimated to reopen next week as hazmat cleanup continues

 2 days ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Following the semi truck rollover on I-80 that caused a hazmat spill and temporary closure of the Rail Trail in Silver Creek Canyon, the trail is expected to reopen by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week, according to Summit County Communications Manager Derek Siddoway.

As a result of the spill, the trail was closed to allow crews the opportunity to cleanup the potentially lethal organic peroxide in the water.

There are booms and dams in place in Silver Creek itself to help contain the areas that have concentrated amounts of peroxide, per Siddoway.

Cleanup will involve both pumping and excavation work to remove contaminated soils. The focus over the past two days was to finish cleanup on the road and get both lanes open, in addition to containing the chemical that went through the storm drain down to Silver Creek and the Rail Trail.

The participation in the forecast over the weekend could potentially extend cleanup efforts, he noted.

Until the trail has reopened, individuals should continue to avoid the area, especially with off-leash pets.


