ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immokalee, FL

Florida Man, Convicted Felon Arrested After Carjacking Woman And High-Speed Chase Through 2 Counties

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago

A 24-year-old convicted felon and documented gang member faces multiple felonies after he carjacked a female motorist while fleeing deputies who had attempted to pull him over for speeding late Wednesday night near Immokalee.

Fritz Gerald Senatus, 24, of Naples, was arrested after leading deputies on a 25-mile pursuit through Collier and Lee counties that at times exceeded speeds over 100 mph.

“We are thankful that the victim was not physically harmed and that this fleeing felon was apprehended before he could victimize additional innocent motorists,” said Sheriff Kevin Rambosk. “The fact that this pursuit spanned two counties also demonstrates the strong working relationships we have with our fellow law enforcement partners.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ch7YX_0fGKXqaN00
Fritz Gerald Senatus, 24

The incident started around 11 p.m. when deputies clocked a silver Cadillac driven by Senatus traveling 68 mph in a 45 mph construction zone on State Road 82 near Lamm Road. Deputies activated their lights and sirens and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Senatus failed to yield and a pursuit ensued.

Senatus brought the Cadillac to an abrupt stop at the intersection of SR 82 and Corkscrew Road, blocking a silver Hyundai in its path. Deputies with their guns drawn ordered Senatus to stop, but he ignored their orders.

He forced his way inside the Hyundai, pushed the female driver into the passenger seat, and continued to flee down Corkscrew Road with deputies in pursuit. The Hyundai continued down Corkscrew at high speeds eventually entering Lee County.

CCSO deputies deployed stop sticks which were successful in slowing down the Hyundai. Senatus stopped the vehicle at Corkscrew and U.S. 41 North and ran, ordering the victim to run with him, but she refused.

He tried to get inside two other vehicles that were stopped at a red light at Corkscrew and 41 but was unsuccessful.

He was apprehended by deputies in the parking lot of a nearby shopping plaza and taken into custody. He was booked into the Lee County jail where he is awaiting transfer to the custody of the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Senatus has a lengthy criminal arrest history in Collier County that includes high-speed fleeing and eluding, grand theft, and carrying a concealed firearm.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Naples, FL
City
Immokalee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Immokalee, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Lee County, FL
WFLA

Florida woman burned children with lighter, beat them, police say

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An investigation into a Pensacola woman that started last month found she abused at least five children, including burning them with a lighter, Pensacola Police said. Letonya Renee Finney-Rosado, 42, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated child abuse. A Pensacola Police Department arrest report said that in February, Finney-Rosado became […]
PENSACOLA, FL
Fox News

Missing Florida mom Cassie Carli found dead in Alabama

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. – Cassie Carli, a Florida mother who disappeared one week ago after meeting the father of their 4-year-old daughter, was found dead in a shallow grave in Alabama on Saturday evening, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said Sunday. Her ex-boyfriend, Marcus Spanevelo, was arrested Saturday...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Convicted Felon#Guns#Politics
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Man dies after being struck by SUV driven by 12-year-old girl

A 60-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV driven by a 12-year-old girl. The man died on Saturday following the incident that occurred at around 2pm in Panama City, Florida, according to the Panama City News Herald.The man, who remains unidentified, was standing behind the car in a driveway, while the unnamed girl was behind the wheel. She backed into the man, leading to fatal injuries, Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. After striking the man, the SUV also hit a mobile home. While the girl wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, she was not injured....
ACCIDENTS
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
114K+
Followers
15K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy