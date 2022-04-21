Florida Man, Convicted Felon Arrested After Carjacking Woman And High-Speed Chase Through 2 Counties

A 24-year-old convicted felon and documented gang member faces multiple felonies after he carjacked a female motorist while fleeing deputies who had attempted to pull him over for speeding late Wednesday night near Immokalee.

Fritz Gerald Senatus, 24, of Naples, was arrested after leading deputies on a 25-mile pursuit through Collier and Lee counties that at times exceeded speeds over 100 mph.

“We are thankful that the victim was not physically harmed and that this fleeing felon was apprehended before he could victimize additional innocent motorists,” said Sheriff Kevin Rambosk. “The fact that this pursuit spanned two counties also demonstrates the strong working relationships we have with our fellow law enforcement partners.”

Fritz Gerald Senatus, 24

The incident started around 11 p.m. when deputies clocked a silver Cadillac driven by Senatus traveling 68 mph in a 45 mph construction zone on State Road 82 near Lamm Road. Deputies activated their lights and sirens and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Senatus failed to yield and a pursuit ensued.

Senatus brought the Cadillac to an abrupt stop at the intersection of SR 82 and Corkscrew Road, blocking a silver Hyundai in its path. Deputies with their guns drawn ordered Senatus to stop, but he ignored their orders.

He forced his way inside the Hyundai, pushed the female driver into the passenger seat, and continued to flee down Corkscrew Road with deputies in pursuit. The Hyundai continued down Corkscrew at high speeds eventually entering Lee County.

CCSO deputies deployed stop sticks which were successful in slowing down the Hyundai. Senatus stopped the vehicle at Corkscrew and U.S. 41 North and ran, ordering the victim to run with him, but she refused.

He tried to get inside two other vehicles that were stopped at a red light at Corkscrew and 41 but was unsuccessful.

He was apprehended by deputies in the parking lot of a nearby shopping plaza and taken into custody. He was booked into the Lee County jail where he is awaiting transfer to the custody of the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Senatus has a lengthy criminal arrest history in Collier County that includes high-speed fleeing and eluding, grand theft, and carrying a concealed firearm.

