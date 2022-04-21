ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Gausman shuts down Red Sox, Blue Jays hold on for 3-2 win

By JIMMY GOLEN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bZ9me_0fGKWq7e00
1 of 8

BOSTON (AP) — When Toronto right-hander Kevin Gausman comes to Fenway Park, he knows how well he’s pitching by the playlist.

“If you’re still in the game when they’re singing ‘Sweet Caroline’ in the eighth inning, you’ve done something right,” Gausman said after taking a shutout into the ninth to beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Thursday.

“That’s what I remember about the last time that I pitched really well here,” said Gausman, who spent the first 6 1/2 seasons of his career in the AL East in Baltimore. “It was being out there while they’re playing that song.”

Gausman (1-1) struck out eight and walked none before allowing a leadoff single to Trevor Story to lead off the ninth. Jordan Romano relieved him and walked one and gave up an RBI double to Xander Bogaerts, then retired the next three batters to earn his seventh save.

In a season when Clayton Kershaw was pulled from a perfect game because of a pitch count — and Japanese League pitcher Roki Sasaki was taken out of what could have been his second straight perfect game — Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said he was happy to let Gausman go for his first career shutout.

“I gave him a chance, hitter by hitter. If he would have gotten the first guy, then he would have gotten (to pitch to) the next guy,” Montoyo said. “Everybody knew that that was our game plan. We were going to give him a chance to finish it. But then it’s not going to be fair to bring Romano on with two on.”

Gausman allowed seven hits in all — all singles — and allowed only one runner to reach second base. After Story singled to lead off the ninth, Romano walked Rafael Devers and gave up an RBI double to Xander Bogaerts.

Devers scored on Alex Verdugo’s groundout, then Bobby Dalbec hit a hard groundout to third against a drawn-in infield and Bogaerts had to return to the bag. Romano got Jackie Bradley Jr. on a broken-bat groundout to first.

“Obviously, it wasn’t a no-hitter, a perfect game or anything like that, but still trying to just go as deep as I can,” said Gausman, whose only complete game was in 2014. “Whenever they come and get me, that’s when they’re going to get me.”

Tanner Houck (1-1) gave up two runs on three hits and a walk, striking out four in five innings. He will miss his next scheduled start, in Toronto on Tuesday, because he is not vaccinated for COVID-19 and unable to enter Canada.

“I knew from the beginning it was going to be not many runs because the other guy on the other side has good stuff too. So we knew it was going to be a close game,” Montoyo said. “We needed a start like that. There was no room for error, and he gave it to us.”

Bogaerts had three hits for the Red Sox, who have scored a total of eight runs in their last four games, losing three.

BLOOPERS

Toronto took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on Bo Bichette’s RBI single and Vladimir Guerrero’s sacrifice fly. The Blue Jays’ third run scored in the sixth on a Matt Chapman popup that went 100 feet in the air and landed about 10 feet in front of home plate.

Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez went out to field it but got turned around. Ryan Brasier stood by, because he’s a pitcher and isn’t expected to field popups. First baseman Travis Shaw charged in but was too late.

The ball dropped, and with Vazquez away from the plate, Guerrero scored without a throw to make it 3-0. Chapman was credited with an infield single.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: OF George Springer, who was hit by a pitch on the right forearm on Wednesday night, was not in the starting lineup. He entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the sixth and struck out, then remained in right field.

Red Sox: Manager Alex Cora tested positive for COVID-19 in the morning and did not manage the series finale. He will not travel with the team to St. Petersburg, Florida, for the weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Red Sox said Cora, who is vaccinated and boosted, was suffering from mild symptoms. Bench coach Will Venable took Cora’s place in the dugout.... DH J.D. Martinez came out of Wednesday’s game in with left thigh tightness and did not play.

Blue Jays: RHP Ross Stripling (0-0) faces Houston RHP Justin Verlander (1-1).

Red Sox: RHP Michael Wacha (0-0) opens a three-game series against Tampa Bay RHP Corey Kluber (0-0).

___

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

MLB rumors: 5 managers on the hot seat this season

Who are five managers that find themselves on the hot seat this season?. Every member of an organization plays key roles in their team’s successes and/or failures during your average MLB season. Unfortunately, there’s usually only one person whose job is automatically in jeopardy once a team starts struggling.
MLB
FanSided

Umpire gaffe in Yankees-Tigers reminder Alex Cora isn’t only cheater back in MLB

TIRED: Screaming at the Boston Red Sox for giving Cheatin’ Alex Cora his job back, turning a career-altering suspension into a 60-game vacation in a tanking season. WIRED: Screaming at the Detroit Tigers for letting AJ Hinch manage again after a similar one-year break, especially considering all of MLB let them get away with it because Hinch “hated the cheating” enough to smash monitors, but not enough to, you know, stop it as it won him a title.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Boston, MA
City
Florida, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Announces He Needs Tommy John Surgery

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Q 105.7

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
NJ.com

This time, Aaron Boone robs a Yankees player of a chance at history

NEW YORK — Despite how it looks, Yankees manager Aaron Boone will tell you that he loves seeing baseball history as much as anyone. A day after some late-game, by-the-book Boone strategy cost Miguel Cabrera another shot at hit No. 3,000 on Thursday in Detroit, the skipper cost one of his Yankees players a shot at making franchise history.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Yankees prospect steal from Nick Nelson trade off to red-hot start

New York Yankees prospect TJ Rumfield began 2022 anonymously, but his bat has done plenty of talking thus far at High-A Hudson Valley. And while questions of sustainability are always valid, would it shock anyone if another middle-infield prospect followed in Josh Smith and Anthony Volpe’s footsteps and leveled up after spending time in the Yankees’ workshop?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Vladimir Guerrero
Person
Tanner Houck
Person
Jordan Romano
Person
Jackie Bradley Jr.
Person
Bobby Dalbec
Person
Rafael Devers
NESN

Why Patrice Bergeron Put Arm Around Brad Marchand On Bruins’ Bench

Midway through the second period in Thursday night’s tilt against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron put his arm around teammate Brad Marchand on the bench. Marchand was getting into it with some Pittsburgh players as Marchand and the Bruins offense were frustrated not only in that...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Red Sox, Mets Prospects Brawl In Minor League Game

Is there bad blood brewing between the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets from the depths of their respective organizations?. Nevertheless, the question bears asking after prospects from the Major League Baseball clubs brawled Thursday in Portland, Maine, at Hadlock Field in a minor-league game between the Sea Dogs, Boston’s Double-A affiliate, and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, New York’s affiliate at that level.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jays#Ap#The Boston Red Sox#Japanese League
MLive.com

Tigers put Victor Reyes on injured list, recall outfielder from Toledo

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers placed outfielder Victor Reyes on the 10-day injured list with a left quad strain before Friday’s series opener against the Colorado Rockies. The club recalled outfielder Derek Hill to take his spot. Reyes said he’d been battling the injury since Opening Day but wanted...
DETROIT, MI
NESN

AL East Rival Ace Confirms He Will Be Out For 2022 Season

The Boston Red Sox will not see the Balimore Orioles’ most established pitcher in 2022. John Means has confirmed that he will be needing season-ending Tommy John surgery after reports that this unfortunate outcome was in play. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out,” Means tweeted. “After...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Are the Yankees about to become MLB’s new Astros?

Sign-stealing has been a major topic across MLB since the Houston Astros were caught cheating in 2017, and now the New York Yankees are under exposure. New York is one of the most historic and dominant franchises in MLB. They hold the record for most World Series Championships, and most people, regardless of whether they are baseball fans, know the team fairly well.
HOUSTON, TX
WDEA AM 1370

Red Sox Lose to Tampa Bay 3-2 in 10 Innings on a Wild Walk-Off [VIDEO]

For 9 innings, the Boston Red Sox were no-hit on Saturday night, April 23rd at Tropicana Field against the Rays. The Red Sox pitchers were dominating, and through 9 innings the game was scoreless. Boston scored 2 runs in the top of the 10th inning, and were 1 out away from a 2-1 victory when Trevor Story threw wide at 1st. The Rays took advantage of the error. The next batter, Kevin Kiermaier drilled a pitch over the right field fence for a 2-run walk-off homer and the Rays beat the Red Sox 3-2.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Chicago Cubs strike another early-season trade

The Chicago Cubs front office remains busy early in the season, striking another deal with a National League contender. It may be an average start to the MLB season for the new-look Chicago Cubs, but the front office seems to be in midseason form. Just a day after making a...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

867K+
Followers
421K+
Post
395M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy