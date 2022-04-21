ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pineville, WV

Shelley Moore Capito speaks at Pineville about Barkers Creek Industrial Park

By Harper Emch
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SJxNH_0fGKWfet00

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – U.S. Senator Shelly Moore Capito made a visit to Pineville Thursday, April 21, 2022, to talk to local leaders.

On the agenda were infrastructure projects going on in the county like broadband and water but also an announcement of 1.7 million dollars in congressional spending for the Barkers Creek Industrial Park in Tralee. The money will go toward a new bridge for a larger weight capacity to bring heavy equipment onto the complex. That’s not all though; it will also fund an upgrade to the power grid. Wyoming County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Christy Laxton said it’s important to have leaders like Capito on her side in funding projects like this.

“It’s important because a lot of times those types of funds aren’t available in those types of grant applications or other funding opportunities  and it’s important for her to be able to advocate for West Virginia and Wyoming County and her team to advocate for us.”

Christy Laxton, Wyoming County Economic Development Authority Executive Director

Laxton also says since the announcement of the funds two businesses have shown interest in Barkers Creek Industrial Park.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

