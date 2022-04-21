Why Very Rich People Want to Buy Chelsea FC So Badly

The story of the Hillsborough Stadium disaster, the subsequent smear campaign against supporters led by The S**, and the cover-up by the police and the Tory government is all too familiar for most Liverpool FC supporters around the world. Although supporters have now been cleared of any and all wrongdoing by the courts, the damage done in the court of public opinion thanks to the work of that pathetic excuse for a newspaper and the cover-up undertaken in the immediate aftermath of the disaster is still being felt 33 years later.

