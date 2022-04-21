Why Very Rich People Want to Buy Chelsea FC So Badly

Two of the world’s biggest sports names, Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams, have entered into a bid to become the new owners of Chelsea FC. According to Sky News, the takeover for the football club is spearheaded by Sir Martin Broughton, the former British Airways and Liverpool FC chairman. The outlet confirms that amongst those investors backing the move are the seven-time F1 champion and the 23-time Grand Slam winner. Sources have indicated that the two have joined together to raise millions of pounds, though the exact number has yet to be revealed. A spokesperson for the Hamilton did however, confirm that his £10 million GBP investment was “not accurate.”
