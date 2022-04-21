ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Very Rich People Want to Buy Chelsea FC So Badly

By Alex Kirshner
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is not special, on its own, that a lot of people with a lot of money want to buy one of the most prominent clubs in the most popular league in the most popular sport in the world. It is not even that notable that many of those people seem...

Robb Report

Serena Williams and Lewis Hamilton Are Joining a Bid to Buy the Chelsea Football Club From Roman Abramovich

Click here to read the full article. One of the groups trying to buy Chelsea Football Club just added some serious star power to its roster. Serena Williams and Lewis Hamilton have joined Martin Broughton’s bid to buy the successful Premier League soccer team, according to The Guardian. The consortium is hoping to acquire the six-time English champions after the team was put up for sale by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich last month. The tennis and racing legends are the latest additions to the group led by Broughton, who used to be the chairman of Liverpool. Other members include World Athletics president...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BET

Serena Williams Joins Bid To Buy Premier League Soccer Club Chelsea

Serena Williams and Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton are reportedly joining investor Martin Broughton’s bid to buy Premier League soccer club Chelsea. According to CNN, the pair are investing as sport business investors, however it isn’t clear how much either were investing as part of the consortium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United are a horrible mess of a football club... they have plummeted to desperate depths, and lifting them off the floor will be the biggest challenge of Erik Ten Hag’s life

It says it all about the desperate depths Manchester United have plummeted to that this was actually one of their better recent performances and they were still beaten comfortably, Arsenal ending the game playing ‘ole’ football and Super Mik Arteta being serenaded as they moved back into top four pole position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

OLIVER HOLT: Manchester City's complicated pursuit of the Champions League is layered with resentments, jealousies, suspicions and ambivalence... but their dream to be one of football's great powers will not be fulfilled until they capture it

A club's pursuit of the Champions League trophy is usually an unabashed romance. It represents the pinnacle of the European club game. It is the prize that players covet more than any other, something that confers greatness even on those previously considered ordinary. It is the trophy that marks Real Madrid out as the biggest club in the world and Liverpool as the most storied club in this country.
UEFA
CBS Sports

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta enjoying the Granit Xhaka love from fans: 'I know how much that means to him'

LONDON -- Mikel Arteta was celebrating a dream come true today as Granit Xhaka basked in the adulation of Arsenal supporters as their match winner. Xhaka's thunderous 30 yard strike proved to be the match-winning moment at the Emirates Stadium, ending a spell of near relentless Manchester United pressure with Arsenal's final goal in a 3-1 win that propelled them into the top four and offered renewed hope that they would qualify for the Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Chelsea vs. West Ham: Premier League live stream, TV channel, how to watch, news, odds

Two teams in need of wins will meet following disappointing midweek results. West Ham drew 1-1 with a relegation-threatened Burnley side while a rotated Chelsea side lost 4-2 to Arsenal. Neither team's manager will be happy with how things went, but this London derby means more to the Hammers than it does to Chelsea. The Blues have two games in hand on Tottenham and Arsenal chasing them but West Ham can pass Manchester United for a European spot with a victory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Manchester United vs Arsenal predictions, start time, TV channel for Premier League on 4/23

Two Premier League giants in desperate need of a positive result are set to square off Saturday morning in what should be a contentious clash between Manchester United and Arsenal. The Gunners will host Manchester United at Emirates Stadium in London as both clubs look to secure their spot in the Champions League for next season. We have all the information fans need including Arsenal-Manchester United predictions, start time, and how to watch and live stream the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Klopp Comments On Vile Hillsborough Chanting: “Football Does Not Need This”

The story of the Hillsborough Stadium disaster, the subsequent smear campaign against supporters led by The S**, and the cover-up by the police and the Tory government is all too familiar for most Liverpool FC supporters around the world. Although supporters have now been cleared of any and all wrongdoing by the courts, the damage done in the court of public opinion thanks to the work of that pathetic excuse for a newspaper and the cover-up undertaken in the immediate aftermath of the disaster is still being felt 33 years later.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ukraine needs Premier League clubs to follow European giants, PSG, Barcelona and AC Milan, by signing up to play Dynamo Kyiv on their goodwill tour

Mark Temnycky is an accredited freelance journalist covering Eastern Europe and a nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center. Britain has been one of the fiercest critics of Russia's illegal and devastating invasion of Ukraine. It is not only politicians in the UK, who have sent invaluable aid, and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
hypebeast.com

Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams Pledge Bid To Acquire Chelsea FC

Two of the world’s biggest sports names, Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams, have entered into a bid to become the new owners of Chelsea FC. According to Sky News, the takeover for the football club is spearheaded by Sir Martin Broughton, the former British Airways and Liverpool FC chairman. The outlet confirms that amongst those investors backing the move are the seven-time F1 champion and the 23-time Grand Slam winner. Sources have indicated that the two have joined together to raise millions of pounds, though the exact number has yet to be revealed. A spokesperson for the Hamilton did however, confirm that his £10 million GBP investment was “not accurate.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'They have no fear of anyone': Liverpool's Quadruple-chasing side 'should be the best team' in their history, 2005 Champions League hero Vladimir Smicer says... as he opens up on Istanbul, Salah and Everton derbies

Just mention the word Liverpool to Vladimir Smicer and a big grin will break out across his face. All these years on, it is clear to see he still adores the club he remains a cult hero at. He even describes them as 'we'. It is no surprise, then, that...
PREMIER LEAGUE

