Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Russia has rejected proposal for an Easter truce
April 21 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday said Russia had rejected a proposal for a truce over the Orthodox Christian Easter period this weekend but added he still harbored hopes for peace.
Zelenskiy made the remarks in a video address. The Orthodox Easter service starts late on Saturday into Sunday morning.
Reporting by David Ljunggren and Ron Popeski Editing by Chris Reese
