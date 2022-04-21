Bulldogs claim 14th Region All ‘A’ Classic championship
By Randy White Regional Sports Editor
Hazard rolled to a 14th Region All “A” Classic championship with a 6-2 win over Breathitt County last Friday. The Bulldogs rolled through their competition until the championship game in the 14th Region All “A” Classic. Hazard opened the tournament with a 25-0 win over Cordia in three innings in the...
Coffee County traveled to Shelbyville for District 6-4A softball on Thursday night. The game ended early after 6 innings due to the run-rule with the Lady Raiders winning 16-5. Kaitlyn Davis, the starting pitcher for Coffee County not only picked up the win in the circle she also homered twice....
HINDMAN — Hazard pulled away to defeat Jackson City 11-1 in six innings in the semifinals of the 14th Region All "A" Classic on Thursday, April 14. Productive Hazard scored first and never trailed. The Lady Bulldogs led 6-0 at the conclusion of the second inning. Jackson City plated...
Warren Central wasn’t bad at all on Friday night. Unfortunately, Harrison Central was almost perfect. Gabriel Smith pitched a no-hitter and only allowed two baserunners — one hit batter and another on an error — as Harrison Central defeated Warren Central 3-0 in Game 1 of their MHSAA Class 6A softball playoff series.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was a field day over at Warren East. The Raiders’ baseball and softball teams, both having successful seasons, continued that shared success with individual wins on Thursday. On the baseball diamond, the Raiders hung with Franklin-Simpson to get a 5-4 win. They’re one...
Warren Central danced around trouble all game long, but finally found it — and with it, the end of its season. Kalee Stinnett hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning, and Harrison Central edged Warren Central 3-2 on Saturday to clinch a first-round MHSAA Class 6A softball playoff series.
Earlier this week, a college baseball game turned ugly when a pitcher tackled an opposing player after he hit a home run. In the top of the sixth inning of an NJCAA game between North Central Texas College and Weatherford, Josh Phillips of NCTC hit a go-ahead home run. As he rounded the bases, Weatherford pitcher Owen Woodward charged from the mound and tackled Phillips.
While Shaedon Sharpe will likely never suit up in a Kentucky uniform, his Wildcat teammate and Wooden Award-winning big man Oscar Tshiebwe has been advocating for his return with the hopes to become one of the most dominant teams in the country next season. “He is definitely a bucket,” Tshiebwe...
Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
Receiving an invitation to the Kentucky All-Stars girls basketball tryouts on Saturday at Centre College was a crowning achievement for Macie Feldman’s impressive high school athletic career. The Notre Dame Academy senior was a four-year starter in both basketball and soccer for the Pandas. Those two teams had a...
We are firmly in the offseason for both basketball and football, but there is no offseason anymore in modern college athletics. John Calipari and Mark Stoops are both trying to actively improve their rosters as the May 1 transfer portal deadline quickly approaches. KSR Today is here to get Saturday...
Don’t look now, but Louisville is trending for DJ Wagner. A week ago, 247 Sports’ Travis Branham logged the first Crystal Ball prediction for the Cards, and in the days since, three more writers have joined him, including 247 Sports’ Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein. The Crystal Ball for the No. 1 player in the 2023 class is now split 50/50 between Kentucky and Louisville. Three Rivals publishers also logged picks for Louisville in the site’s FutureCast. The Cats still hold the lead for Wagner in On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine at 71.5%.
Oregon Ducks football coach Dan Lanning was determined to make the Spring Game a big recruiting tool and so far, it has worked to secure at least one commitment.
Brison Cobbins, a transfer running back out of Missouri Western, a Division II school, was at the Spring Game and announced his commitment to the Ducks after the festivities.
Coming out of Kansas City and Bishop Miege High School, Cobbins rushed for 1,300 yards and 24 TDs as a senior and holds the school record with 4,735 rushing yards.
Oregon hopes Cobbins is the first of many commitments to be secured after an estimated 42,000 fans flocked to Autzen to get their first look at the 2022 team.
1000% COMMITTED🦆🟡🟢 #ScoDucks @CoachDanLanning @JonesgGreg @Locklyn33 pic.twitter.com/MfPdsbKlqi
— Brison Cobbins (@cobbins_brison) April 24, 2022
