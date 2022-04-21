ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Driver sentenced to prison in connection to fatal crash in Niagara Square in 2020

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n8Z8t_0fGKUuiy00

The driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal crash in Niagara Square in 2020 has been sentenced to prison.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 41-year-old Paul Tolbert, III was sentenced Thursday in Erie County Court to an indeterminate sentence of seven-and-a-half years to 15 years in prison.

Erie County District Attorney's Office

EDITOR'S NOTE: 7 News has chosen to use Tolbert's mugshot in accordance with our station mugshot policy, as he has been found guilty and has been sentenced. You can read our full mugshot policy here .

The district attorney's office said on November 26, 2020, Tolbert was driving a minivan at a high rate of speed south on Delaware Avenue when he crashed into the McKinley Monument in Niagara Square. 34-year-old Angel Marie Cobb of Buffalo was a passenger in the vehicle and was killed.

Tolbert was taken to ECMC to be treated for various injuries and the district attorney's office said he was found to be under the influence of cocaine and fentanyl at the time of the crash . A small bag containing white powder was found in Tolbert's clothing and the substance was tested and determined to be fentanyl, according to the district attorney.

Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi found Tolbert guilty of the following charges in March :

  • One count of manslaughter in the second degree
  • One count of vehicular manslaughter in the second degree
  • One count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
County
Erie County, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
Erie County, NY
Crime & Safety
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Niagara Square#Drug Possession#Clothing#Iii#Erie County Court#Ecmc
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
News 4 Buffalo

Man who fled to North Carolina after stabbing pleads guilty

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday in Erie County Court, according to the District Attorney’s office. Quinton Turner, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree, a Class B violent felony. On Jan. 5, 2020, around 5 a.m., Turner stabbed the victim, Ronald Green, 29, multiple […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy