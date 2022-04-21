ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump says Marjorie Taylor Greene is 'going through hell' with the bid from Georgia voters to kick her off the ballot and claims Gov. Brian Kemp is 'in collusion' with the 'Radical Left Democrats'

By Nikki Schwab
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Former President Donald Trump said Thursday that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is 'going through hell' over efforts to keep her off the November ballot.

In a statement, the former president blamed on Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who have nothing to do with the effort.

'The Governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, and Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, perhaps in collusion with the Radical Left Democrats, have allowed a horrible thing to happen to a very popular Republican, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene,' Trump said.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (left) is 'going thorugh hell'  over efforts to keep her off the November ballot, former President Donald Trump (right) said in a statement Thursday 
Trump urged Georgia Republicans to vote for Kemp's primary rival, former Sen. David Perdue.

'REMEMBER, Brian Kemp will never be able to win the General Election against Stacey "The Hoax" Abrams because a large number of Republicans just won't vote for him,' Trump said.

Trump has been anti-Kemp and anti-Raffensperger since they refused to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, which went to now President Joe Biden.

Greene, Trump said, is 'now going through hell in their attempt to unseat her, just more of an election mess in Georgia, including the fact that they will still allow easily corruptible Ballot Boxes for all to cheat with, and have not been able to get a little thing called "Signature Verification" approved.'

Trump pointed a finger at Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp - who has nothing to do with the lawsuit trying to disqualify Greene. Kemp got on Trump's bad side for refusing to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia

On Tuesday, federal Judge Amy Totenberg, who was appointed by former Democratic President Barack Obama, allowed a legal challenge to go forward that is attempting to disqualify Greene from running for Congress again.

The complaint charges that Greene 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential power, disqualifying her from serving as a Member of Congress.'

The legal filing points to section three of the 14th Amendment that says no Member of Congress, who has taken the oath of office, 'shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion' against the United States.

The Constitution's definition of engagement is broad in that an individual merely has to voluntarily 'assist' the insurrection.

'Planning or helping plan an insurrection or rebellion satisfies that definition,' the complaint says. As does 'planning a demonstration or march upon a government building,' that the individual - in this case, Greene - could result in an insurrection, the filing argues.

The documents point to a comment Greene made on Newsmax TV on January 5.

'This is our 1776 moment,' she proclaimed, saying she was echoing what had been said at a meeting with other GOP lawmakers.

The United States declared independence from Britain on July 4, 1776, igniting the Revolutionary War.

The lawsuit points to comments Greene made on Newsmax on January 5 (pictured) when she said, 'This is our 1776 moment,' referring to the year the U.S. declared independence from Britain, igniting the Revolutionary War 

In the same appearance, Greene applauded then Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler for signaling that she would contest some of the Electoral College votes on January 6, when Congress was meeting to certify the win of now President Joe Biden.

'Furthermore, the planners of the January 6 demonstration report that she met with them beforehand,' the complaint says. 'The stated goal of the organizers was to pressure Vice President Pence into disregarding the electoral votes from several states and declaring Trump the winner of the 2020 election.'

'The likelihood of violence during the implementation of this plan was plain to bystanders and probably more so to those intimately involved,' it adds.

The lawsuit was filed by Free Speech For People, the law firm Emery Celli Brinckerhoff Abady Ward & Maazel LLP and Georgia-based civil rights lawyer Bryan L. Sells.

Free Speech For People was also part of a similar lawsuit filed by 11 North Carolina voters hoping to keep Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn off the midterm ballot for similar reasons.

A federal judge blocked that lawsuit last month.

'A judge has already thrown out the exact same lawsuit against Madison Cawthorne filed by the same dishonest lawyers,' Greene told DailyMail.com in March via a statement from her political campaign.

'This is the same evil playbook the dishonest Communist Democrats use against President Trump and his family. Now they are using it on me, because they know I’m effective and will not bow to the DC machine responsible for $30 TRILLION in debt, a national security crisis at the border, and out of control skyrocketing inflation, gas prices, and crime. I’ll never stop fighting for the good people of Northwest Georgia,' the lawmaker continued.

'As I’ve said many times before, I’m vehemently opposed to all forms of political violence including Black Lives Matter terror attacks that were funded by Kamala Harris and Ilhan Omar on the Democrat fundraising platform, ActBlue. I’ve never encouraged political violence and never will,' she added.

MSNBC

Team Trump’s latest loss in a non-disclosure case is costly

When Omarosa Manigault Newman, a former aid in Donald Trump’s White House, wrote a book about her experiences, the former president was more than disappointed. In fact, the Republican sued his former ally, insisting she’d signed a nondisclosure agreement during the 2016 campaign, and the book violated its terms.
POTUS
