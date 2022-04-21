ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago mayor criticized for having her name on proposed prepaid gas, fare cards

By Merdie Nzanga, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aOr1e_0fGKUZNp00

Amid soaring gas prices, the mayor of one of the nation's largest cities has proposed giving away prepaid gas cards – with her name printed on them. And that has raised some eyebrows.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot asked the city council budget committee for $12.5 million to give out 50,000 prepaid gas cards worth $150 and 100,000 public transportation passes worth $50.

Some members of the council opposed the request for the first time earlier this month because they saw it as an attempt to boost Lightfoot's reelection campaign, local station WTTW reported on Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, the city council budget committee approved a revised request by a 15-12 vote, and the entire council is expected to vote on the proposal next week, according to the Chicago Tribune.

When asked for comment from USA TODAY, Lightfoot's office said it had nothing to share.

During an interview on Tuesday on “Chicago Tonight,” Alderman Gilbert Villegas said he approved of the mayor’s request to help the people of Chicago with gas costs but rejected her name being on the card, saying it’s “not a good look,” according to WTTW .

David Greising, president and CEO of Better Government Association, Illinois’ nonpartisan watchdog organization, told ABC7 he disagreed with the mayor’s name being placed on the card, saying it looks "politically motivated."

She's not the first politician to want her name on cards or checks given out to voters, especially close to election time.

Two years ago, then -President Donald Trump asked the Department of the Treasury to have his signature printed on COVID stimulus checks, and the treasury department agreed to add his name on the checks.

Gasoline prices have already risen sharply this year, jumping 18.3% in an April inflation measure, and may increase yet more .

Lightfoot is running for reelection in February against Raymond Lopez, a member of the Chicago City Council, and Chicago businessman Willie Wilson, who gave away free gas to thousands of people last month before he declared his candidacy.

Contributing: Grace Hauck

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chicago mayor criticized for having her name on proposed prepaid gas, fare cards

Comments / 6

Related
fox40jackson.com

Reporter to Chicago’s Lightfoot: How can you ‘possibly even consider’ re-election after ‘harm you’ve caused’

A reporter asked Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot during a press conference Tuesday how she could even consider running for re-election after all the “harm” she’s caused. The reporter began by saying the mayor always starts her press conferences by saying that crime is down and the “economy is booming.” Lightfoot said that this wasn’t true and asked the journalist to continue with his question.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Mayor Lori Lightfoot ally says she will tackle ethics reform in new City Council package

A City Council ally of Mayor Lori Lightfoot promised Friday to introduce a series of ethics reforms that would have a broad impact across city government in the wake of multiple criminal investigations at City Hall and spats over conflicts of interest among Chicago elected officials. The ethics package being proposed by Ald. Michele Smith, 43rd, follows the introduction just one month ago of a ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Editorial: Is the casino about to deal a losing hand for aldermanic privilege?

One thing is becoming very clear: In order to push through the Chicago casino, and score the projected $150 million or so in new city revenue, Mayor Lori Lightfoot is going to have to go all in against aldermanic prerogative. Why? Simple. All of the aldermen representing the wards still in consideration for the big gambling emporium say they would prefer the mayor take her craps tables ...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Traffic
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Cheapest City to Buy a Home

Home prices have risen by record amounts in the past two years. Home prices nationwide rose 18.8% in December, compared with the same month in 2020, according to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices. In three cities, the figure was above 25%: Phoenix (32.5%), Tampa (29.4%) and Miami (27.3%). In some smaller cities that […]
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raymond Lopez
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Chicago City Council#Gas Prices#Wttw#The Chicago Tribune#Abc7
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Q985

Illinois City Is One Of The Top Places For Weed In United States

If you're a fan of the "weed" and live in Illinois, you don't have to travel very far to visit one of the top "pot" cities in the United States. Unless you've been living off the grid in a cave with no internet, then it's pretty obvious that the legalization of recreational marijuana in Illinois has been a huge success. Cannabis has been generating millions of dollars each month.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New casino breaks ground in Downstate Illinois

DANVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Downstate Danville broke ground on a new casino Tuesday. Danville, like Rockford, received one of the six casino licenses handed out back in 2019. The city will be home to the sixth “Golden Nugget” casino in the country. The mayor, city officials and their corporate partners celebrated the beginning of construction […]
DANVILLE, IL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

451K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy