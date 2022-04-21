ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Homeowner discovers five bears living underneath her house

By Ben Hooper
 2 days ago
April 21 (UPI) -- A California homeowner who heard a rumbling coming from under her house during the winter was shocked when spring arrived with an answer: there were five bears living underneath the home.

The homeowner told animal rescue group the BEAR League that she and other residents of her house had heard a rumbling sound under the home during the winter that sounded like snoring.

"The neighbors said they were imagining it because they didn't hear anything," the BEAR League wrote in a Facebook post.

The homeowner discovered the sound was not her imagination when spring arrived and she heard the unmistakable sounds of a mother bear waking up under the house.

"We arrived immediately. We un-invited Mama Bear, not yet aware there were four more bears under the house," the BEAR League said.

The group said the mother bear had given birth to three cubs last year and ended up adopting a fourth cub that had been orphaned.

"It was quite the scene to then watch the four yearling cubs emerge from the opening and join together on the other side of the fence to venture forth into 2022," the BEAR League wrote.

Teena Hunt
2d ago

be thankful it was winter and they were sleeping and think about it that Mama adopted an orphan baby so maybe your house is blessed now

Reply
53
SAYIT
1d ago

Moma bear with three of her own cubs and an adopted one. Got everybody thru the winter . How precious is that?

Reply
25
Clint Cervenka
2d ago

the family must have grown it was three bears I thought trying to find the right bed to sleep in. After going through with your refrigerator and freezer they need to take a nap so you better get two more beds ready. LOL

Reply
9
