Pennsylvania State

MAP: How many Lehigh Valley area farms and flocks might be affected as avian flu is confirmed in Pennsylvania?

By Eugene Tauber, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 2 days ago

The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed recently that the highly pathogenic avian flu strain HPAI H5N1 was found in a Lancaster County flock of more than 1.4 million commercial layer chickens. It is, so far, the only Pennsylvania flock of 203 listed in a nationwide USDA database , but it is the sixth largest.

The virus is active in multiple states, including Pennsylvania neighbors Delaware, Maryland, New York, Ohio and Virginia. Many flocks in the Midwest as well as North and South Carolina are impacted, from backyard flocks of fewer than 10 birds to two Iowa flocks of more than 5 million chickens each.

Data from the latest USDA agriculture Census, taken in 2017, is shown for Lehigh Valley area counties in the map below. The Census collected data on turkey flocks as well, but the data for Lehigh County is suppressed because there are too few establishments to guarantee anonymity.

Ninety-five turkey flocks totaling about 4 million birds have been infected by the avian flu in other states, according to the database. No states bordering Pennsylvania have reported H5N1 in turkey flocks.

See the complete list of infected flocks below the map.

Community Policy