MORE Democrats warn Biden of a border crisis if he lifts Title 42: Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Reps Elissa Slotkin and Abigail Spanberger join list of colleagues telling White House there will be 'chaos' without a plan in place

Democrats have formally asked President Biden to reconsider rescinding Title 42 amid a growing surge of migrants that could overwhelm border resources once the public health directive is no longer in place.

Democratic Reps. Elissa Slotkin, Mich., and Abigail Spanberger, Va., both faced with competitive reelection races, wrote a letter to Sec. of Homeland Security (DHS) Alejandro Mayorkas, Sec. of State Antony Blinken and domestic policy advisor Susan Rice urging them to delay lifting Title 42 until they have a comprehensive plan to deal with immigration.

Late Wednesday Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak sent his own letter to Biden warning Biden that rolling back Title 42 without a proper plan in place could 'create chaos.'

President Biden announced that Title 42, the Centers for Disease Control's (CDC) public health order that allows border agents to immediately expel migrants, would expire on May 23. DHS revealed that it was expecting up to 18,000 encounters per day on the southern border once the policy is lifted - more than double the current rate of 7,000 and more than triple the DHS' operational capacity of 5,000 per day.

'While the administration gave itself two months to prepare, what has been shared with us to date seems like too little, too late - especially when the removal of Title 42 will occur at the same time that a spike in seasonal migration occurs,' the lawmakers wrote.

They called on the Biden administration to not only delay lifting Title 42 but to 'think creatively' about increasing legal migration. Slotkin and Spanberger said that departments like State and Commerce need to work together to expand in-country processing so migrants are not making the dangerous trek to the southern border and issuing more work visas.

Two more Democrats have formally asked President Biden to reconsider rescinding Title 42 amid a growing surge of migrants that could overwhelm border resources once the public health directive is no longer in place

Late Wednesday Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak sent a letter to Biden warning Biden that rolling back Title 42 without a proper plan in place could 'create chaos'

They also urged Biden's team to come up with a long-term plan to fix the immigration system they say has been 'broken' throughout many administrations.

Both lawmakers have a background in national security - Slotkin as CIA analyst and Department of Defense official and Spanberger as a CIA officer.

It came as Biden's administration promised to appeal a decision striking down the CDC's mask mandate on public transit, while still seeking to end its Covid emergency policy at the border.

Biden himself seemed to confuse Title 42 with the mask mandate.

Asked by a reporter if he'd consider extending Title 41, Biden said: 'No ... first of all, there's going to be an appeal by the Justice Department. Because as a matter of principle, we want to be able to be in a position where if, in fact, it is strongly concluded by the scientists that we need Title 42 that we be able to do that. But there has been no decision on extending Title 42.'

The president later clarified: 'I want to clarify that, in comments at the conclusion of my remarks this morning, I was referring to the CDC's mask mandate and there is no Department of Justice action on Title 42.'

Axios reported Tuesday that the White House is indeed mulling a pause on plans to end Title 42 amid blowback.

But White House press secretary Jen Psaki this week urged people to keep in mind that Title 42 is 'is not an immigration authority' or 'an immigration plan.'

She said that DHS did have a plan to tackle the migration surge, and extending Title 42 would require congressional action.

'We've proposed a plan, so that's a plan that is being implemented,' Psaki stated. 'In terms of any ideas to address immigration, including any delay of Title 42, that would require congressional action.'

Border agents rely on the Trump-era policy to turn away a majority of migrants who arrive at the border each month.

In an April 1 statement, Mayorkas said that the administration had a 'whole-of-government strategy' to address any increase in migration after Title 42 and said that migrants would be processed under Title 8 once Title 42 is lifted.

'We will increase personnel and resources as needed and have already redeployed more than 600 law enforcement officers to the border,' he said.

On Monday Michigan Sen. Gary Peters joined the growing chorus of Democrats who are working to stop the Biden administration from ending Title 42 as migrant crossings have already soared to the highest in two decades.

The Michigan Democrat, who chairs both the Homeland Security committee and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, told The Hill that he has privately raised concerns with Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas and other administration officials.

Peters told a group of reporters he wants to give the Biden administration time to detail a plan for handling the impending onslaught an end to Title 42 is expected to bring, but said they should rethink the decision to end the pandemic immigration restriction absent an adequate plan.

'Unless we have a well thought out plan, I think it is something that should be revisited and perhaps delayed. I'm going to defer judgment on that until I give the administration the opportunity to fully articulate what that plan is. But I share … concerns of some of my colleagues.'

Michigan Sen. Gary Peters joined a growing chorus of Democrats who are working to stop the Biden administration from ending Title 42 as migrant crossings have already soared to the highest in two decades

Mayorkas put out a statement on April 1 saying that once Title 42 expires migrants will be processed under Title 8, and said DHS was pursuing a 'whole-of-government' approach to deal with a potential surge, including increasing resources and officers at the border.

Meanwhile five Democrats - Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly of Arizona; Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire; Jon Tester of Montana; and Joe Manchin of West Virginia - co-sponsored a bill with Republicans earlier this month to temporarily block the Biden administration's plan to end Title 42. The amendment is expected to be tacked on to a new Covid-19 relief package.

In addition to those five, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., who are all up for re-election in competitive races, have come out against ending Title 42.

Kelly and Hassan even traveled to the border last week, using public appearances at the U.S-Mexico line to question the Biden administration's plan.

'Right now this administration does not have a plan. …And it's going to be, to be honest, it's going to be a crisis on top of a crisis,' Kelly told reporters.

Thousands of migrants are camped out in Mexico near the U.S. border waiting for Title 42 to end on May 23

Migrants of different nationalities walk peacefully through the main avenues, in the city of Tapachula in Chiapas, Mexico, 16 April

Department of Homeland Security officials are expecting up to 18,000 migrants per day once Title 42 is lifted

Hassan released a statement after the trip saying she would 'keep pressing the administration for a comprehensive plan to strengthen border security and deliver additional resources to the border, which is especially important given its recent announcement to end Title 42.'

Immigration is sure to be a front-and-center political cudgel in the upcoming midterm elections as Republicans look to take back control in Congress. At the same time Biden was under intense pressure from progressives to end the policy they see as inhumane.

Peters, who is in charge of strategizing ways for Democrats to maintain power, said he hoped to hear from the secretary on Title 42 'in the near future' and defended his liberal colleagues' right to 'raise questions' over the policy undoing.

'This is a very serious issue. They need to ask questions. I'm asking those questions as well and we'll look forward to hearing directly from the secretary in the near term,' he said.

A total of 21 states are suing the Biden administration over the planned rollback of Title 42, as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has said it is currently bracing for up to 18,000 migrant encounters a day as caravans make their way northward to storm the border when the policy is lifted.

The number of migrant crossings at the Mexican border surged to the highest number in over two decades last month, surpassing 200,000 for the third time of the Biden administration.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) submitted figures to a court revealing that 221,303 migrants attempted to enter the country unlawfully last month, before the expected onslaught triggered by the end of Title 42.

The newly revealed March figures show the highest number of crossings in a single month since President Biden took office. The last time border agents encountered more migrants was in February and March of 2000. In March 200, 220,063

There were nearly 60,000 more encounters in March than February, when 165,000 tried to cross.

The Biden administration announced that Title 42, the pandemic-era restriction under which most migrants are currently expelled. In March, about half, 109,549 migrant apprehensions, were expelled under Title 42.

About 111,000 migrants were allowed to request asylum under regular immigration procedures. Those who are not expelled are detained, deported under the expedited removal process or released with a notice to appear before a judge.

The figure does not represent the total number of migrants but rather the number of apprehensions. Many migrants try to cross again after they've been expelled. It also does not account for the number of people who evade detection and successfully cross into the U.S.

Migrant families traveling with minors are not usually processed under Title 42 and are generally released with court notices, and sometimes tracking devices. Recently it was revealed that the Biden administration was giving migrants smartphones with tracking software inside upon their release.

In March 65,771 were either released with a court date or granted humanitarian parole. Just over 24,000 migrants were sent to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, and roughly 9,000 remained in ICE detention as of April 3.