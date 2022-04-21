Ford, Tesla, GM, Nissan, Toyota, others among vehicle recalls this week

Cars Michael Chow/The Republic

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for April 14-21, including a Ford recall involving 652,996 vehicles and a Tesla recall involving 594,717 vehicles. The list of this week's car recalls involving 10 or more vehicles is below. Search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database for more.

Audi

Volkswagen Group of America is recalling certain 2022 A3 and S3 Sedans. The child seat anchorage fitting sleeves are incorrectly marked with a different symbol than the one described in the owner's manual. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 225, "Child Restraint Anchorage Systems." 466 units are affected. Read more

BMW

BMW of North America is recalling certain 2022-2023 iX xDrive40, iX XDrive50, and iX M60 vehicles. The airbag malfunction indicator light and display message may not illuminate in the event of a problem with the airbag control or pedestrian protection systems, due to incorrect software. 1,029 units are affected. Read more

General Motors

General Motors is recalling certain 2015 Buick Enclave, Chevrolet Traverse and GMC Acadia vehicles. The driver's air bag inflator may explode during deployment, due to a manufacturing defect. 2,687 units are affected. Read more

General Motors, LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2020-2022 Chevrolet Traverse and 2021-2022 Buick Enclave vehicles. The harness connector to the left or right side roof rail air bag may have incompatible electrical terminals, which could prevent the air bags from deploying in a crash. 89 units are affected. Read more

Ford

Ford Motor Co. is recalling certain 2020-2021 F-150, Expedition, 2020-2022 Super Duty F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, and 2020-2021 Lincoln Navigator vehicles. The windshield wiper arms may break. 652,996 units are affected. Read more

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain 2019 Nexo vehicles. Following hydrogen refueling, the inlet receptacle filter could detach and cause a hydrogen fuel leak. 54 units are affected. Read more

Hyundai also is recalling certain 2021-2022 Elantra and 2020 Accent vehicles. In the event of a crash, the front driver and passenger-side seat belt pretensioners may explode upon deployment. 6,240 units are affected. Read more

Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover North America is recalling certain 2016-2017 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport vehicles. The driver's seat belt emergency locking retractor may not lock as intended. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard numbers 209, "Seat Belt Assemblies" and 208, "Occupant Crash Protection." 14,812 units are affected. Read more

Lexus

Toyota Motor Co. is recalling certain 2022 NX250, NX350, NX350h, and NX450h+ vehicles. Missing spot-welds between the body panels and the front shock absorber mounting areas may cause the front shock absorber to separate from the mounting area. 4,215 units are affected. Read more

Toyota Engineering & Manufacturing (Toyota) is recalling certain 2022 Lexus LX, Lexus NX HEV, Lexus NX PHEV, Toytoa RAV4 HEV, 2021-2022 Lexus LS HEV, Toyota Mirai, RAV4 PRIME, Sienna, Venza, and 2020-2022 Toyota Highlander HEV vehicles. The Skid Control ECU software may not turn on the Vehicle Stability Control system when the vehicle is restarted after the driver has disabled the VSC system. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 126, "Electronic Stability Control Systems." 458,054 units are affected. Read more

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz USA is recalling certain 2020-2022 GLE450, GLS450, 2021-2022 AMG GLE53, 2020-2021 GLE580, GLS580, 2021 AMG GLE63, Maybach GLS600 and AMG GLS63 vehicles. A ground cable bolt for the 48V ground connection under the front passenger seat may not be secured properly, which can cause the electrical cable to overheat. 21,306 units are affected. Read more

Mercedes-Benz is recalling certain 2018-2021 CLA-Class, GLE/GLS-Class, A-Class, C-Class, E-Class, E-Class Coupe/Convertible, GLA/GLB-Class, GLC-Class, CLS-Class, and EQC-Class vehicles. Please refer to MBUSA's recall report for specific vehicle model details. The rearview camera may not display the rearview image due to a software error. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, "Rear Visibility." 126,443 units are affected. Read more

Mercedes-Benz also is recalling certain 2021 S580 4Matic and S500 4Matic vehicles. The electrical connector to the steering column module may not be secured properly, which can disable gear shifts and/or safety features including the electronic stability program, the driver's airbag, and turn signal indicators. Four units are affected. Read more

Mercedes-Benz is recalling certain 2021-2022 Maybach S580 vehicles. Trim parts on both front seats may detach during rear airbag deployment, which can damage the airbag cushion or cause the airbag to deploy improperly. 15 units are affected. Read more

Nissan

Nissan North America is recalling certain 2020 Sentra vehicles. The right-hand LED headlight may have been misaligned during production. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, "Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment." 5,520 units are affected. Read more

Tesla

Tesla is recalling certain 2021-2022 Model X vehicles. The left or right front-row side curtain airbags may not deploy as intended when the windows are lowered. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 226, "Ejection Mitigation." 7,289 units are affected. Read more

Tesla also is recalling certain 2020-2022 Model Y, Model X, Model S and 2017-2022 Model 3 vehicles. The Boombox function allows sounds to be played through an external speaker while the vehicle is in motion, which may obscure the Pedestrian Warning System sounds. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 141, "Minimum Sound Requirements for Hybrid and Electric Vehicles." 594,717 units are affected. Read more

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Group of America is recalling certain 2022 Tiguan and 2018-2021 Tiguan long wheelbase vehicles. Due to incorrect installation instructions, the accessory rear hatch spoiler may be insufficiently attached to the vehicle. 6,553 units are affected. Read more

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ford, Tesla, GM, Nissan, Toyota, others among vehicle recalls this week