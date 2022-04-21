Badger Honor Flight returns for first trip following pandemic hiatus

MADISON, Wis. — A group of veterans finally got the chance to fly to the nation’s capital this week, more than two years after the COVID-19 pandemic forced Badger Honor Flight to halt operations.

The program, which provides American veterans with free trips to Washington D.C. to visit their respective war memorials, started up again Thursday with a group of 92 veterans. The group’s flight left the Dane County Regional Airport around 7 a.m. and touched down around 9:30 p.m.

Just after 10 p.m., the veterans descended the escalator to a hero’s welcome.

The trip was the program’s first since November 2019.

In the time since Badger Honor Flight’s first trip in April 2010, more than 3,000 veterans have flown to Washington D.C. for what some have called “the trip of a lifetime.”

Anyone who knows a veteran interested in taking a Badger Honor Flight trip can register online . There are multiple flights scheduled for later this year, including an all-women trip scheduled for May 14.

According to Badger Honor Flight’s website , there’s a waitlist of 1,100 veterans.

