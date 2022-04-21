ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Badger Honor Flight returns for first trip following pandemic hiatus

By Logan Rude
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DVjTZ_0fGKUPYZ00

MADISON, Wis. — A group of veterans finally got the chance to fly to the nation’s capital this week, more than two years after the COVID-19 pandemic forced Badger Honor Flight to halt operations.

The program, which provides American veterans with free trips to Washington D.C. to visit their respective war memorials, started up again Thursday with a group of 92 veterans. The group’s flight left the Dane County Regional Airport around 7 a.m. and touched down around 9:30 p.m.

Just after 10 p.m., the veterans descended the escalator to a hero’s welcome.

The trip was the program’s first since November 2019.

FROM 2020: Badger Honor Flight trips suspended through April due to threat of the coronavirus

In the time since Badger Honor Flight’s first trip in April 2010, more than 3,000 veterans have flown to Washington D.C. for what some have called “the trip of a lifetime.”

Anyone who knows a veteran interested in taking a Badger Honor Flight trip can register online . There are multiple flights scheduled for later this year, including an all-women trip scheduled for May 14.

RELATED: Badger Honor Flight looking for female veterans for all-women trip

According to Badger Honor Flight’s website , there’s a waitlist of 1,100 veterans.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
106.9 KROC

Hilarious R Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dane County, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Washington State
County
Dane County, WI
Dane County, WI
Lifestyle
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

No Mow May creates buzz across Wisconsin

VERONA, Wis. — It’s a movement that’s taking hold across Wisconsin. As the greenery starts to emerge around the state this spring, some folks are content to let it grow. And grow. And grow. No Mow May is a practice that got attention across the nation when it started in Appleton in 2020. Residents were allowed to simply let their...
VERONA, WI
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Wisconsin Home For Sale Has Epic Silo Guest House

This takes sky-high to a whole new level! A Wisconsin home for sale has a guest house loft area like none other. There have been many strange real estate postings lately. For instance, I recently learned about a real estate listing for a mini castle home in Wisconsin. While it obviously isn't a real castle, the outside looks like one AND the inside has all the features you'd ever want in a castle as well.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honor Flight#Veteran#Hiatus#Pandemic#Badger#American#Channel 3000
beckershospitalreview.com

UW Health renames Madison hospital

Madison, Wis.-based UW Health at The American Center was renamed to UW Health East Madison Hospital, the health system said April 21. According to Ryann DeGraff, vice president and chief operating officer of UW Health East Madison Hospital, the rebrand better reflects what the facility offers "its patients and the community, including surgical and emergency care" and is an effort to improve patient experience.
MADISON, WI
MIX 108

Have You Heard About This Haunted Street In Wisconsin?

We've heard of haunted houses and spooky buildings where something isn't exactly right. A haunted road is a different story!. Surprisingly, there are many spooky spots in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. In fact, one of Minnesota's most haunted buildings recently went up for sale. Just looking at the spot will give you the chills. It is a former sanatorium.
WISCONSIN STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Lucky Motorists Film Wild Elk Herd Crossing Wisconsin Highway

A lot of people don't know that we have wild elk right here in Wisconsin. Elk used to roam all across North America, but they disappeared from Wisconsin back in the 1880s due to hunting and habit losses. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reintroduced elk into the state back in 1995, and then again in 2015. Now there are estimated to be over 400 elk in the state. A couple of lucky motorists got to witness a nice sized herd up close.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WBAY Green Bay

Red Cross assisting 12 people after Friday afternoon fires

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The American Red Cross is assisting 12 people impacted by fires in Northeast Wisconsin Friday afternoon. A fire broke out in Kaukauna at 8131 Katie Lane, displacing a family of six. Four of the six are children. Red Cross volunteers provided emergency aid for housing and meals, as well as access to health resources.
KAUKAUNA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison hospitals not making changes to visitor policies as Dane Co. sees increased COVID-19 activity

MADISON, Wis. — Despite Dane County increasing to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention’s medium community COVID-19 activity level on Friday, Madison’s largest hospitals are not immediately reimplementing stricter visitor rules they previously loosened. Earlier this week, UW Health and UnityPoint Health-Meriter announced they were loosening rules to allow adult patients to be accompanied by two people and for...
MADISON, WI
WausauPilot

Wild birds of Wisconsin on next ‘Route 51’

Wausau – Wisconsin is home to more than 300 species of birds and thousands of birding enthusiasts. By mid-April, early migrants, such as ducks and geese, are passing through the state, with songbirds soon to follow. At 10 a.m. April 22, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes professional ornithologist...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

One of first-ever women to run Boston Marathon runs it again 50 years later

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - While the Boston Marathon was first run back in 1897, women weren’t given a race of their own until 1972. In that first year, eight trailblazing women ran the marathon for the first time. One of those eight was Val Rogosheske, a woman from St. Cloud, Minn. Fifty years later this week, Rogosheske ran it again.
STEVENS POINT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy