Ashland County, WI

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-21 15:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Burnett; Douglas; Iron; Price; Sawyer; Washburn HYDROLOGIC OUTLOOK FOR SNOWMELT AND END OF WEEK RAINFALL A multi-day rainfall event this weekend may lead to flooding. Our Spring 2022 weather conditions have been cooler...

Flood Advisory issued for Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1000 PM CDT. Target Area: Iron The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Michigan Michigamme River near Crystal Falls (Michigamme) affecting Iron County. .Snowmelt this spring combined with recent rainfall has resulted in continued high water levels on the Michigamme river near Crystal Falls. For the Michigamme River...including Crystal Falls (Michigamme) elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Elevated river levels caused by rain and snowmelt. * WHERE...Michigamme River near Crystal Falls (Michigamme). * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, 2700 cfs - River exceeds bankfull stage * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 7.0 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Action stage is 7.0 feet. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
IRON COUNTY, MI
Wind Advisory issued for Chippewa, Douglas, Lac Qui Parle, Pope, Stevens, Swift by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 14:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chippewa; Douglas; Lac Qui Parle; Pope; Stevens; Swift; Yellow Medicine WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Douglas, Stevens, Pope, Yellow Medicine, Chippewa, Lac Qui Parle and Swift Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered snow showers are expected to develop today. The strong winds during times of these snow showers may combine to produce brief periods of significantly reduced visibility.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
Flood Warning issued for Clay, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 08:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Clay; Richland The National Weather Service in Lincoln IL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois Little Wabash River below Clay City affecting Richland and Clay Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Wabash River below Clay City. * WHEN...From Monday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.7 feet, Mayflower Road...just north of U.S. Route 50...begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 8.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 20.4 feet early Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Little Wabash River Clay City 18.0 8.0 Sun 8 am CDT 17.5 20.3 20.4
CLAY COUNTY, IL
UPDATE: Area counties moved to red flag warnings

UPDATE 8 a.m. Saturday: Some counties in our area have been moved to red flag warning. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a red flag warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. CDT Saturday for the following counties in our area.
WICHITA, KS
Snow Levels Concern Montana Streamflow Experts

The snowpack levels in the northern Rockies of Montana are at 103 percent of normal in the Sun-Teton-Marias, near Glacier National Park. However, that's the only place above normal for snowpack levels at the beginning of April in the state. In fact, directly east of the Sun-Teton-Marias region, the Milk River snow levels are at the opposite end of the scale - only 12 percent.
MONTANA STATE
Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Douglas PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Areas of patchy dense fog will be possible this morning. Visibility as low as 1/4 mile will be possible, especially around the St. Louis River estuary. Use low beam headlights when driving through fog and use reduced speed. Visibility is expected to improve later this morning as southwest winds increase.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
Flood Warning issued for Kittson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kittson FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northwest Minnesota, Kittson. In northeast North Dakota, Cavalier and Pembina. * WHEN...Until 830 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 832 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported water over multiple roadways in Langdon and rural Pembina County. Flooding is already occurring. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Langdon, Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Crystal, Osnabrock, Mountain, Hensel, St. Vincent, Hamilton, Milton, Nekoma, Leroy, Bathgate, Backoo, Glasston and Olga.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
Fire Weather Watch issued for Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE PALMER DIVIDE AND ADJACENT PLAINS THROUGH LINCOLN COUNTY...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 241...246...AND 247 The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 241, 246 and 247. * Timing...Monday afternoon through early Monday evening. * Winds...Southwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that develops will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should be avoided, as well as any activity that may produce a spark.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: George; Greene; Wayne The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Mississippi Chickasawhay At Leakesville affecting Greene, Wayne and George Counties. For the Chickasawhay River...including Waynesboro, Leakesville Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chickasawhay At Leakesville. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, flooding at the highway bridge begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 25.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Sunday was 25.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 18.2 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Grand Forks, Steele, Traill by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Grand Forks; Steele; Traill WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation changing to all snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kittson, West Marshall, West Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Kittson; West Marshall; West Polk WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation changing to all snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Erie, Holmes, Huron, Lorain, Medina, Richland, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 22:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Erie; Holmes; Huron; Lorain; Medina; Richland; Wayne A line of snow showers will affect Richland...eastern Huron Erie...southwestern Cuyahoga...Medina...Ashland...Wayne...Lorain and northern Holmes Counties Until 1000 AM EDT. At 834 AM EDT, radar indicated snow showers along a line extending from near Vermilion to near Wakeman to Savannah to 8 miles southwest of Loudonville, moving east at 30 mph. Expect visibilities to drop along I-80 and along I-71. HAZARDS INCLUDE Visibility dropping to less than three quarters of a mile Up to 1 inch of quick snow accumulation Locations that may be impacted include...Cleveland, Lorain, Elyria, Mansfield, Medina, Wooster, Ashland, Norwalk, Western Vermilion, Vermilion, Parma, Lakewood, Strongsville, Brunswick, Westlake, North Royalton, North Ridgeville, Avon Lake, Wadsworth and Amherst. Use extra caution if you must travel. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
Wind Advisory issued for Barnes, Cass, Grand Forks, Ransom, Richland, Sargent, Steele by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Grand Forks; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Traill WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...East Central and Southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Snow may mix with the rain at times today allowing brief visibility reductions when combined with the wind.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
Flood Warning issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1115 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Alston affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. For the Sturgeon River...including Sidnaw, Alston, Chassell...Minor flooding is forecast. Flows in rivers are increasing quickly and reaching critical levels. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Alston. * WHEN...From this morning to early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Homes and structures along the low lying areas and numerous roads become impacted by flood water. In Houghton County...Sturgeon River Road...Aho Road...and Rajala Road are impacted. In Baraga County...Sturgeon Road...Halonen Road and Usitalo Road are impacted. Along Froberg Road...Tahtinen Road Irwin Road...Oliver Road...and Shirley Road are impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 8.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Sunday was 8.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.0 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.0 feet on 05/19/1996. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Southern Cook, North Shore, Southern Lake, North Shore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility as low as 1/4 mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Southern Lake and Southern Cook Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
COOK COUNTY, MN

