ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aitkin County, MN

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, Crow Wing by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-25 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Crow Wing; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Southern Cook, North Shore, Southern Lake, North Shore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility as low as 1/4 mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Southern Lake and Southern Cook Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
COOK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...San Juan and Vicinity, Northeast, North Central, Northwest, Culebra, and St. Croix. * WHEN...Through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-25 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM MDT MONDAY ABOVE 9000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 9000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys and West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clay, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 08:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Clay; Richland The National Weather Service in Lincoln IL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois Little Wabash River below Clay City affecting Richland and Clay Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Wabash River below Clay City. * WHEN...From Monday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.7 feet, Mayflower Road...just north of U.S. Route 50...begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 8.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 20.4 feet early Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Little Wabash River Clay City 18.0 8.0 Sun 8 am CDT 17.5 20.3 20.4
CLAY COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lake County, MN
County
Koochiching County, MN
County
Aitkin County, MN
State
Wisconsin State
County
Cook County, MN
County
Itasca County, MN
State
Mississippi State
County
Cass County, MN
City
Carlton, MN
County
Carlton County, MN
County
Crow Wing County, MN
County
Saint Louis County, MN
County
Pine County, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kittson FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northwest Minnesota, Kittson. In northeast North Dakota, Cavalier and Pembina. * WHEN...Until 830 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 832 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported water over multiple roadways in Langdon and rural Pembina County. Flooding is already occurring. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Langdon, Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Crystal, Osnabrock, Mountain, Hensel, St. Vincent, Hamilton, Milton, Nekoma, Leroy, Bathgate, Backoo, Glasston and Olga.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Grand Forks, Steele, Traill by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Grand Forks; Steele; Traill WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation changing to all snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1000 PM CDT. Target Area: Iron The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Michigan Michigamme River near Crystal Falls (Michigamme) affecting Iron County. .Snowmelt this spring combined with recent rainfall has resulted in continued high water levels on the Michigamme river near Crystal Falls. For the Michigamme River...including Crystal Falls (Michigamme) elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Elevated river levels caused by rain and snowmelt. * WHERE...Michigamme River near Crystal Falls (Michigamme). * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, 2700 cfs - River exceeds bankfull stage * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 7.0 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Action stage is 7.0 feet. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
IRON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Archer, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Archer; Clay A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Clay and southeastern Archer Counties through 1030 AM CDT At 946 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Olney, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Scotland, Windthorst, southern Lake Arrowhead and Shannon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Control#River Basin#South Shore#Hydrologic Outlook#The Minnesota Arrowhead
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pennington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Red Lake River at Highlanding near Goodridge affecting Pennington County. .The Red Lake River has appeared to have crested or is close to cresting at Highlanding near Goodridge. The river is expected to begin to wane over the next few days. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red Lake River at Highlanding near Goodridge. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD STAGE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 12.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Sunday was 12.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.9 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-25 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...The Mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range, and the Indian Peaks. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barnes, Cass, Grand Forks, Ransom, Richland, Sargent, Steele by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Grand Forks; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Traill WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...East Central and Southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Snow may mix with the rain at times today allowing brief visibility reductions when combined with the wind.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 11:18:00 Expires: 2022-04-26 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...San Juan and Vicinity, Northeast, North Central, Northwest, Culebra, and St. Croix. * WHEN...Through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Grant, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. Notify a friend or family member of your travel plans. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT/7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Grant, McLean, Mercer, Morton and Oliver Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT/7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Significant ice accumulations and heavy snow combined with strong winds could lead to power outages.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benson, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy, Griggs, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Benson; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Towner; Western Walsh County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Towner, Cavalier, Eddy, Benson and Ramsey Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
BENSON COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bottineau, Burleigh, Kidder, McHenry, Pierce, Rolette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bottineau; Burleigh; Kidder; McHenry; Pierce; Rolette; Sheridan; Wells WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow, blowing snow, and freezing rain are expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches and ice accumulations of a quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Parts of central North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dickey, La Moure, Logan, McIntosh, Stutsman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Target Area: Dickey; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; Stutsman WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Dickey, LaMoure, Logan, McIntosh and Stutsman Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Things left unsecured outside will be blown around. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There may be some periods of light to moderate snow and blowing snow causing reduced visibilities.
DICKEY COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bennett, Jackson, Northern Meade Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 08:21:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bennett; Jackson; Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Rapid City; Southern Meade Co Plains; Ziebach Strong Winds Continue Much of Today But Will Diminish by Late Afternoon .Very strong northwest winds will continue much of today, especially this morning into early afternoon. The strong winds will combine with areas of light snow to produce brief white-out conditions. WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust or snow, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Foot Hills, Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 08:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northern Foot Hills; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills Spring Storm Continues Today But Starting To Wind Down .Most of the accumulating snow has ended, but some additional snowfall will occur today, mainly east and southeast of the Black Hills. Winds will still be gusting to 60-65 mph this morning over parts of northwestern and west-central South Dakota, creating hazardous travel. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...The Northern Foot Hills and the Sturgis/Piedmont Foot Hills. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Northeastern Crook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 08:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northeastern Crook Spring Storm Continues Today But Starting To Wind Down .Most of the accumulating snow has ended, but some additional snowfall will occur today, mainly east and southeast of the Black Hills. Winds will still be gusting to 60-65 mph this morning over parts of northwestern and west-central South Dakota, creating hazardous travel. BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Northeastern Crook County. In South Dakota, Harding County, Perkins County and Butte County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CROOK COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy