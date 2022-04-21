Hydrologic Outlook issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, Crow Wing by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kittson FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northwest Minnesota, Kittson. In northeast North Dakota, Cavalier and Pembina. * WHEN...Until 830 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 832 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported water over multiple roadways in Langdon and rural Pembina County. Flooding is already occurring. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Langdon, Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Crystal, Osnabrock, Mountain, Hensel, St. Vincent, Hamilton, Milton, Nekoma, Leroy, Bathgate, Backoo, Glasston and Olga.
