Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cedar, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Clinton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Kaskaskia River at Carlyle. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Kaskaskia River at Carlyle. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Near this level, the Corps will call partners to alert them to these elevated flows anticipated at or above 5000 cfs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 18.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Sunday was 18.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday morning and continue falling to 13.7 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Kaskaskia River Carlyle 16.5 18.5 Sun 9 am 17.5 16.5 15.8 15.4 14.9
Comments / 0