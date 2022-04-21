Want the Akebono statue at Ohana Hale Marketplace?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ohana Hale Marketplace (OHM) closed on Saturday, April 16.

Vendors who have been there since the establishment took over what used to be Sports Authority back in 2018 said it’s the end of an era for them. All that’s left now are items that need to be sold off.

The largest piece is the iconic, life-size statue of Akebono Tarō, a professional sumo wrestler from Hawaii.

Some businesses, however, may find the air-conditioner or heaters more valuable.

There is no set price for the items, however, OHM is willing to let these go for any reasonable offer.

“We are working on a new location for the Ohana Hale Marketplace but want to start fresh with new equipment in a bigger, better atmosphere,” said Tiny Tadani, OHM Management.

While details are still being worked out for a new location, some vendors are moving to Ala Moana Center.