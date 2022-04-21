ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Want the Akebono statue at Ohana Hale Marketplace?

By Chelsee Yee
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AmGXj_0fGKTbAC00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ohana Hale Marketplace (OHM) closed on Saturday, April 16.

Vendors who have been there since the establishment took over what used to be Sports Authority back in 2018 said it’s the end of an era for them. All that’s left now are items that need to be sold off.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The largest piece is the iconic, life-size statue of Akebono Tarō, a professional sumo wrestler from Hawaii.

Some businesses, however, may find the air-conditioner or heaters more valuable.

See the gallery below for some of the items on sale:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27caB1_0fGKTbAC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10oOm6_0fGKTbAC00

There is no set price for the items, however, OHM is willing to let these go for any reasonable offer.

“We are working on a new location for the Ohana Hale Marketplace but want to start fresh with new equipment in a bigger, better atmosphere,” said Tiny Tadani, OHM Management.

To see more items or to put in a bid, click here.

While details are still being worked out for a new location, some vendors are moving to Ala Moana Center.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Ohm#Moana#Sports Authority#Ohm Management#Ala Moana Center
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
State
Hawaii State
KHON2

Teen pronounced dead with apparent gunshot wound in Waimanalo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police said they are investigating a possible shooting in Waimanalo after receiving a call about the incident at around 7:50 p.m. on Saturday. According to Honolulu EMS, a 19-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. They said the teen was found near Shima’s Supermarket on Kalanianaole Highway.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy