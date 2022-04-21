ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monument, CO

Ongoing lane closures on I-25 Southbound through the Gap

By Alina Lee
Monument, Colo.– The Interstate 25 South Gap project makes its final push towards completion as the weather warms up between Castle Rock and Monument.

Portions of I-25 to close for concrete pour; here’s how it will impact your commute

The Colorado Department of Transportation and its contractor partner, Kramer North America, have reached the project’s final construction season. They will focus on installing toll infrastructure, permanent signs and landscaping. The final stages of the project also includes the completion of the extensive wildlife mitigation system. Construction in paving and striping old roads will begin in May.

Those commuting along the 18-mile corridor can expect daytime and overnight lane closures during construction.

Ongoing General Lane Closure Hours

  • Daytime
  • Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturdays (as needed), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Two lanes will remain open to traffic unless emergency operations require an additional lane closure.

  • Overnight
  • Sunday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Two lanes of I-25 may be closed at a time. One lane of I-25 will be open.

  • Extended Express Lane closures (on an as needed basis)
  • In the case of an extended Express Lane closure in a workday, motorists can expect the closure to begin at 8 a.m. to 5 a.m.
  • In rare instances, these closures may occur on Saturdays.
