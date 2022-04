Draymond Green is a player who has always said exactly what and how he is feeling. The man is one of the best defensive players in the entire league, and when it comes to the postseason, he knows how to take it up a notch. With that being said, the Warriors are currently up 3-0 on the Denver Nuggets and for the most part, it has not been much of a series. The Nuggets have been outclassed and in Game 3, Draymond showed everyone why he is such a fantastic defensive talent.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO