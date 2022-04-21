Man, woman charged in connection to armed robbery at Whitehall Target
10TV
2 days ago
WHITEHALL, Ohio — A man and a woman are charged in connection to an armed robbery at the Target in Whitehall over Easter weekend. The Whitehall Police Department said on April 16, loss prevention at...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police said that a woman turned herself in after an investigation revealed she was involved in the shooting death of 22-year-old Tristan Foor in 2021. According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a call for a shooting on the 4000 block of Aspen Pine Boulevard on Jan. 27, 2021. Officers […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting at a business on the west side of Columbus Saturday afternoon in what police said may have been a robbery attempt. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 4:27 p.m. at XL Drive Thru on the 2300 block of West […]
HARDIN COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A grand jury has indicted a woman on several charges, including murder, in connection to a man’s death in Hardin County last year. Valerie Lewis, 32, was indicted on two counts each of aggravated murder and robbery and one count each of tampering with evidence and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, according to documents from Hardin County Common Pleas Court.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A Whitehall man was found guilty on two counts of murder in the shooting death of a neighbor two years ago. Whitehall police were called to the 1000 block of Fountain Lane on May 10, 2020, for a reported shooting. A dispute over noise led...
PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested for kidnapping and armed robbery in Port Gibson on Tuesday, March 22. Port Gibson police said the Clifford Green showed up at the victim’s house, attacked him, tied him up, took his wallet and left. The victim said he had given Green money before, but told […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in stable condition after a shooting Tuesday evening at a north Columbus restaurant that was the scene of a fatal shooting in February of this year. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 6:53 p.m. at the Roosters restaurant on the 2400 block of East Dublin […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified a man and a woman who were found dead after a shooting in the Linden area. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers responded to a call of a dead woman inside a home on the 1300 block of East 26th Avenue at approximately 3:23 p.m., […]
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the driver killed early Tuesday in the crash on Interstate 75. James Barnett III died at the scene of Tuesday’s crash after he was ejected from his 2022 Kenworth semi, according to OSHP. The crash happened a little...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested a man after they say he shot a woman in the head as she was driving both of them in north Columbus. According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 3:25 a.m., Saturday, officers responded to I-71 southbound, north of E. North Broadway on the report […]
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — One person is dead and three others, including an infant, were injured in a crash after a vehicle struck a semi-tractor trailer in Ross County Monday morning. The crash happened just before 10 a.m. on U.S. Route 23 southbound near milepost 10 in Scioto Township. According...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was hit by a bullet fired into his car while giving a woman a ride early Saturday morning in south Columbus. Columbus police said the 64-year-old victim was buying gas at a station on the 1900 block of East Livingston Avenue when a woman asked him for a ride. […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Department of Corrections and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for violating parole. They say that Jesse Lee Rufty has an active capias for his arrest issued by the Circuit Court of Kanawha County. Mr. Rufty’s original offenses were conspiracy […]
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday in a wooded area behind a strip mall. Chillicothe police said in a news release Friday that officers were called to the area, in the 1000 block of North Bridge Street, about 5 p.m. Thursday after the body had been found. The […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a man was shot several times while sitting on his porch. According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 2:21 a.m., Saturday, officers were called to the 1400 block of Gibbard Avenue on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they found […]
A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
