Regardless of the tension that may be displayed on social media, Coi Leray remains supportive of her father, Benzino. Over the last few months, the world has had a front-row seat at Benzino's antics online and it has caused the Hip Hop icon to be the target of trolls and critics. Whether he is arguing with 50 Cent, threatening trans actress Shauna Brooks, or going back and forth with Leray, Benzino has had his hands full online.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO