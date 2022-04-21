ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

16-year-old girl missing from Racine, last seen April 13

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CBS 58
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who hasn't been seen...

cbs58.com

Comments / 7

Menachin Brown
2d ago

Lord place your hedge of protection over this child she belongs to you let no harm,danger, accident,or injury come upon her. To you be the glory as she returns home safe and we will praise you forever in Jesus name AMEN

Reply
4
Related
WausauPilot

Names released in weekend crash that killed 3 on Hwy. 29

Police have identified the victims in a weekend crash on Hwy. 29 west of Wausau. The crash, at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, claimed the life of 21-year-old Sophie Sullivan, of Appleton, and 20-year-old Audrie R. Stephens, also of Appleton. A 38-year-old Medford-area woman, Jennifer A. Krug, also died in the crash.
WAUSAU, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine home invasion, homicide; Illinois man charged

RACINE, Wis. - A Gurnee, Illinois man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection to a Racine home invasion in 2021. Jonathan Martinez, 25, is also charged with attempted armed robbery. Racine police were called to the scene of a possible home invasion near Monroe and Kinzie on Oct....
RACINE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Racine, WI
Racine, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

I-94 traffic enforcement: Wisconsin State Patrol leads detail April 22

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - Drivers beware. The Wisconsin State Patrol in cooperation with the Kenosha and Racine County sheriff's departments will be working a traffic enforcement detail on Friday, April 22. A news release says the detail will be conducted along I-94 between the Illinois State Line in Kenosha and...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX 2

22-year-old East St. Louis man still missing 5 months later

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help locating a 22-year-old man who has been missing since November 2021. The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations officials said Daryl “Lil Daryl” Smith Jr. of East St. Louis, Illinois was last seen with his sister, Latisha Coleman, in East St. […]
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
WISN

Missing Milwaukee brother and sister found safe

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a missing brother and sister have been found safe. Ronnai and Kamarion McClelland were last seen near North 16th and West Fiebrantz streets around 10 p.m. Thursday. They were found shortly after 11 a.m. Friday. Police did not say where. No other details were...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy