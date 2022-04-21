ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning Business Report: April 21st, 2022

By WXXV Staff
 2 days ago

Benzinga

4 Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded lower on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks That I Snapped Up in April

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Investing can be hard. To succeed, you have...
MarketWatch

Apple, Amazon, Microsoft headline busy earnings week ahead

Tech giants including Apple AAPL, Amazon AMZN and Microsoft MSFT are among the companies headlining a busy earnings week that comes as investors weigh concerns over rising interest rates, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and surging costs. Overall, about a third of the S&P 500 and nearly half of the...
Mark Hake

Costco Sales Are Going Through the Roof

Costco Wholesale Corp.announced on April 6 that its sales exploded during March. For the five weeks ending April 4, it said total sales were up 18.7% from a year ago. On a comparable sales basis (i.e., with the same stores counted in both periods), sales were up 17.1%.
Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Tesla Beats Q1 Estimates

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, after Tesla Inc TSLA reported better-than-expected quarterly results. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.91% to 35,479.84 while the NASDAQ rose 1.68% to 13,679.07. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.15% to 4,510.92. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares jumped by...
TheStreet

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/12: Tesla, Nucor, Boeing

The great American industrial renaissance has arrived, Jim Cramer announced to his Mad Money viewers Thursday. If you want leadership in a choppy stock market, look no further than our American manufacturers. America had long lost dominance in autos, surrendering to Germany, Japan and China. But then came Tesla (TSLA)...
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2022

• SAP SAP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $7.56 billion. • Kimberly-Clark KMB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $4.90 billion. • HCA Healthcare HCA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.25 per share...
